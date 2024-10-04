We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This weekend's best sales: 60% off KitchenAid knives, dresses from $16 and more
Also on our pre-Prime Day shopping list: A three-piece luggage set for $90 and a nonstick cookware set that's over 70% off.
With fall Prime Day a mere four days away, chances are you've made your shopping list and checked it twice. Whether you're hoping for price drops on necessities or getting a head start on holiday shopping, Amazon's big October sale is not to be missed.
KitchenAid 12-Piece Classic Knife Block Set$53$135Save $82
Charlton Home Darcelle 100% Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set$38$73Save $35
Carote 13-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set$70$299Save $229
Travelhouse 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set$90$400Save $310
Weekend Collared Button Front Relaxed Jacket$168$218Save $50
Chain Bit Leather Loafers$118$168Save $50
Max Studio Surplice 3/4 Sleeve Drawstring Waist Midi Dress$16$138Save $122
Nordstrom Rack Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress$20$90Save $70
But why wait until Tuesday to save? You start cashing in on incredible sales now. In the days leading up to Prime Day, lots of retailers entice shoppers with low prices on everything from clothing and shoes to kitchen gadgets and decor. Wayfair's Way Day sale, which launches tomorrow, promises up to 80% off everything you'll need for your home, while Ann Taylor is already offering impressive discounts on its new fall collection.
Squeezing in ample shopping time on a Tuesday will likely be tricky for lots of folks — it is a work day, after all — so use this weekend's best sales to tackle your shopping list at your leisure. Then you'll have Monday to catch your breath before diving into Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wayfair
Wayfair's big Way Day sale starts Saturday, but there are a few can't-miss deals worth grabbing today. If you spot anything already over 60% off — like this the sleek KitchenAid knife set below — that's a deal you shouldn't pass up.
If your dull knives make you dread slicing through a tomato, a new set is in order — and this one's an impressive 60% off. It comes with an attractive wood block and includes a carving/slicing knife, chef knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, steak knives and kitchen shears. There's even has a built-in sharpener to keep everything in tip-top shape.
Ready to invest in some quality towels? Ditch the threadbare mismatches for this 100% Turkish cotton set, which includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. At this price, consider getting a second for when guests visit.
Walmart
Walmart's Holiday Deals event officially kicks off Tuesday, but you don't have to wait to start saving. This weekend, early-bird shoppers can snag impressive deals on gadgets, cookware, clothing and even luggage to use if you're traveling for Thanksgiving next month.
This 13-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from smooth granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart casserole pot with lid and a 11-inch sauté pan with lid, plus a free silicone utensil set — all for more than 70% off the regular price.
With this expansive trio — a 20-inch carry-on, a 24-inch checked bag and a 28-inch suitcase — you'll never have to sacrifice shoes for space on your next getaway. There are even TSA-approved combination locks and mesh zip pockets for extra organization.
Ann Taylor
If you haven't checked out Ann Taylor in a while, it's time. The apparel retailer's fall collection is full of flattering, trendy styles you'll want to wear all season long. Today's the last day to save $50 on dresses, jackets and shoes, plus 40% on other full-price items.
Bundling up in a heavy puffer coat? Too soon. But a cute little shacket that pairs nicely with leggings, jeans and cords? Yes, please!
This brilliant blue number is made from a warm wool blend that will block fall's chill without being too bulky. It's available in regular and petite sizes and looks equally good buttoned up or open.
Let's be honest: loafers never go out of style. They just so happen to be trendy again this fall, making now the right time to update your shoe collection with a new pair.
This classic black leather style has gold hardware for a luxe feel. One shopper said they were "surprised at how well made" the shoes are, and another added that they're "comfortable and very stylish."
Nordstrom Rack
Fall dresses are up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack. Whether you like soft, stretchy sweater dresses or want to try the boho midi dress trend on for size, now's the time to stock up. Some styles are priced as low as $15!
Fall colors are the best colors, aren't they? There's a reason people travel just to look at leaves, you know?
This midi dress has shades of yellow and red, making it a no-brainer buy for the season. The V-neckline isn't too low, so you don't have to worry about showing too much cleavage, and the midi length works well with flats and boots alike.
Why wait until November to panic buy a dress for your holiday party? Instead, snag this super flattering faux wrap style now. It comes in a festive but not-too-on-the-nose shade of red, and the satiny material is perfect for dressier functions.
One customer who called this frock "flattering" also noted, "[This is a] nice staple dress that has a slightly low cut neckline, but in an elegant way."
More Sales To Shop This Weekend
Adidas: Sneakers, slides and athleisure are all up to 40% off this weekend. Check out these bestselling Adilette Aqua Slides, on sale for just $15, plus these soft, stretchy logo leggings under $25.
Coach Outlet: New season, new purse? Makes sense to me. Plenty of styles are under $150 at Coach Outlet, including this trendy, spacious bucket bag and this "going-out" shoulder bag.
Macy's: The VIP sale is still going strong, and shoppers can save up to 30% across the store. The clothing discounts are always worth a look, but don't miss steals in the home section. This Le Creuset round oven is under $200, and this soft sheet set is down to $60, from $170.
Nordstrom: Lots of fall and winter essentials are on sale at Nordstrom. Cozy sweaters, chic boots and flattering jeans should all be on your shopping list.
QVC: Calling all bakers! If you'll be whipping up cakes, cookies and pies this season, be sure to check out the 'Black Friday' low prices on KitchenAid mixers.
Woot: Don't miss Woot's massive liquidation sale. You'll find huge price drops on furniture, tools, electronics and more.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
