This weekend's best sales: 60% off KitchenAid knives, dresses from $16 and more

Also on our pre-Prime Day shopping list: A three-piece luggage set for $90 and a nonstick cookware set that's over 70% off.

Yes, lots of retailers are hosting massive sales next week, but here's a hot tip: some of the best deals are already live.

With fall Prime Day a mere four days away, chances are you've made your shopping list and checked it twice. Whether you're hoping for price drops on necessities or getting a head start on holiday shopping, Amazon's big October sale is not to be missed.

But why wait until Tuesday to save? You start cashing in on incredible sales now. In the days leading up to Prime Day, lots of retailers entice shoppers with low prices on everything from clothing and shoes to kitchen gadgets and decor. Wayfair's Way Day sale, which launches tomorrow, promises up to 80% off everything you'll need for your home, while Ann Taylor is already offering impressive discounts on its new fall collection.

Squeezing in ample shopping time on a Tuesday will likely be tricky for lots of folks — it is a work day, after all — so use this weekend's best sales to tackle your shopping list at your leisure. Then you'll have Monday to catch your breath before diving into Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wayfair

Wayfair's big Way Day sale starts Saturday, but there are a few can't-miss deals worth grabbing today. If you spot anything already over 60% off — like this the sleek KitchenAid knife set below — that's a deal you shouldn't pass up.

Wayfair KitchenAid 12-Piece Classic Knife Block Set $53 $135 Save $82 If your dull knives make you dread slicing through a tomato, a new set is in order — and this one's an impressive 60% off. It comes with an attractive wood block and includes a carving/slicing knife, chef knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, steak knives and kitchen shears. There's even has a built-in sharpener to keep everything in tip-top shape. $53 at Wayfair

Walmart

Walmart's Holiday Deals event officially kicks off Tuesday, but you don't have to wait to start saving. This weekend, early-bird shoppers can snag impressive deals on gadgets, cookware, clothing and even luggage to use if you're traveling for Thanksgiving next month.

Walmart Carote 13-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $70 $299 Save $229 This 13-piece set of nonstick cookware is made from smooth granite, ensuring that its nonstick surface is PFOA-free and safe for the whole family. The set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart casserole pot with lid and a 11-inch sauté pan with lid, plus a free silicone utensil set — all for more than 70% off the regular price. $70 at Walmart

Ann Taylor

If you haven't checked out Ann Taylor in a while, it's time. The apparel retailer's fall collection is full of flattering, trendy styles you'll want to wear all season long. Today's the last day to save $50 on dresses, jackets and shoes, plus 40% on other full-price items.

Ann Taylor Weekend Collared Button Front Relaxed Jacket $168 $218 Save $50 Bundling up in a heavy puffer coat? Too soon. But a cute little shacket that pairs nicely with leggings, jeans and cords? Yes, please! This brilliant blue number is made from a warm wool blend that will block fall's chill without being too bulky. It's available in regular and petite sizes and looks equally good buttoned up or open. $168 at Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor Chain Bit Leather Loafers $118 $168 Save $50 Let's be honest: loafers never go out of style. They just so happen to be trendy again this fall, making now the right time to update your shoe collection with a new pair. This classic black leather style has gold hardware for a luxe feel. One shopper said they were "surprised at how well made" the shoes are, and another added that they're "comfortable and very stylish." $118 at Ann Taylor

Nordstrom Rack

Fall dresses are up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack. Whether you like soft, stretchy sweater dresses or want to try the boho midi dress trend on for size, now's the time to stock up. Some styles are priced as low as $15!

Nordstrom Rack Max Studio Surplice 3/4 Sleeve Drawstring Waist Midi Dress $16 $138 Save $122 Fall colors are the best colors, aren't they? There's a reason people travel just to look at leaves, you know? This midi dress has shades of yellow and red, making it a no-brainer buy for the season. The V-neckline isn't too low, so you don't have to worry about showing too much cleavage, and the midi length works well with flats and boots alike. $16 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Midi Dress $20 $90 Save $70 Why wait until November to panic buy a dress for your holiday party? Instead, snag this super flattering faux wrap style now. It comes in a festive but not-too-on-the-nose shade of red, and the satiny material is perfect for dressier functions. One customer who called this frock "flattering" also noted, "[This is a] nice staple dress that has a slightly low cut neckline, but in an elegant way." $20 at Nordstrom Rack

More Sales To Shop This Weekend

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

