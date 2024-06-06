Thousands expected to flock to Royal Cornwall Show

Georgia Snook-Bevis, 19, said it was her first time exhibiting at the Royal Cornwall Show [BBC]

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Royal Cornwall Show which is set to open later.

The three-day event at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre near Wadebridge opens to ticket-holders at 08:30 BST.

About 118,000 people attended the event in 2023.

Organisers said the show had been "showcasing the best in Cornish agriculture and supporting the industry to thrive and innovate" since 1793.

Traffic warning

The show involves a variety of agricultural activities, stalls and entertainment.

Police have reminded motorists there could be delays on local roads due to the volume of people attending the event.

Those visiting the show were asked to plan their journeys home.

Devon and Cornwall Police said visitors should "nominate a designated, sober driver before attending the show".

The A30 will remain open throughout the course of the event after National Highways cancelled a planned closure due to roadworks.

'Very excited'

Georgia Snook-Bevis, 19, told BBC Radio Cornwall it was her first time exhibiting at the show.

"This is my first year showing pedigree Hereford cattle, so it is a really big start," she said.

"There are lots of new things and I'm very excited."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links