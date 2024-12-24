Tia Mowry Calls Co-Parenting During the Holidays a 'Journey' and Admits It 'Can Feel Challenging and Even Lonely'

Tia Mowry is opening up about how difficult the holidays can sometimes feel.

On Monday, Dec. 23, the actress, 46, shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she posed by her Christmas tree with her 6-year-old daughter Cairo and her 13-year-old son Cree, whom she shares with ex Cory Hardrict, 45.

The family of three wore matching red plaid pajamas and smiled together in the photo. The proud mom also included solo shots of her two kids, as well as a photo of herself in a red dress by the tree. In her caption, Mowry took a moment to address how she co-parents during the holidays, admitting that it can be a "journey."

"Happy Holidays from my family to yours! 🎄✨ Co-parenting during the holidays is a journey—one that’s filled with a mix of emotions," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Tia Mowry Smiles with Daughter Cairo, 6, and Son Cree, 13, as They Attend Moana 2 Premiere

"It’s different, and yes, it can feel challenging and even lonely at times, especially when you’re adjusting to a new family dynamic. But over time, I’ve found the beauty in it. It’s an opportunity for my kids to build meaningful relationships with both parents, and for me, it creates space for self-discovery, healing, and rejuvenation."

She went on to say that as a single mom, she can sometimes feel the "weight" of the fact that her family doesn't look like everyone else's.

"But you know what? That’s okay. Different doesn’t mean less than. The most important thing is keeping the traditions alive for my children—because no matter how it looks, we are still family. 💛," Mowry wrote.

At the end of her caption, she offered advice to anyone else co-parenting during the holidays, telling them to "know that you're not alone."

"There’s joy to be found, even in the transitions. Let’s keep creating those special moments for our kids, no matter what. ❤️," she said.

This past November, Mowry brought her two kids along with her as she attended the Los Angeles premiere of Moana 2.

After the event, Mowry shared scenes on her Instagram of herself with her kids, posing alongside Moana. The mom of two wore a baby pink coat and matching pink satin button-down, holding hands with Cairo, who wore a leopard jacket and a pink dress.

On the other side of Moana, Cree wore a gray sweater and white pants, smiling alongside his sister and mother. "I had the BEST time with my family last night at the Moana premiere! 🌊✨" Mowry wrote in her caption.

She added, "Spending quality time with my kids is always a blessing, and I’m so grateful to @disneyand Moana2 for creating memories (and movies!) we can cherish forever. 🥰🍿💖."



Read the original article on People