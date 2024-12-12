Tiffany & Co. Teams With Sotheby’s Design for Exclusive Tiffany Studios Sale and Home Pop-up

Tiffany & Co. has partnered with Sotheby’s for an exclusive Tiffany Studios sale and special display of the Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César new homeware collection.

As an annual celebration of innovation and artistry, Sotheby’s Design returns Thursday with a series of auctions presented in partnership with Tiffany & Co. This year’s series marks a moment for Tiffany Studios with an extensive single-day offering of its works across three live sales on Thursday and Friday. Spanning from luminous leaded glass masterpieces to rare and storied collections, the auctions honor the legacy of Louis Comfort Tiffany alongside a selection of design masterworks spanning Art Deco to contemporary icons, Sotheby’s said in a statement.

“This impressive assemblage features masterpieces and new discoveries across every major discipline — ranging from lamps and windows to Favrile glass, rare ‘fancy goods,’ objects, jewelry and paintings,” said Jodi Pollack, Sotheby’s chairman and co-worldwide head of 20th-century design. “The market has not seen such an extensive offering in over a decade, starting with the landmark sale of the Danner Memorial Window, and we are thrilled to celebrate Tiffany’s remarkable artistry across these exciting sales.”

Along with the auctions, visitors to Sotheby’s New York galleries have the opportunity to experience a special pop-up display of Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César, a new homeware collection created in collaboration with the César Foundation. Led by Lauren Santo Domingo, artistic director of Tiffany Home, the collection reimagines tableware and sculptural objects through the lens of French sculptor César.

President Fondation César’s Stéphanie Busuttil-Janssen and Lauren Santo Domingo, artistic director of Tiffany Home.

“Uplifting Tiffany & Co.’s legacy of collaborating with the world’s most formidable creative forces, our latest homeware collection, Tiffany & Co. x Fondation César, presents a series of objects that elevate any table setting. Inspired by the undeniable inventive and creative spirit that defines Tiffany & Co. and César, the collection taps into the house’s illustrious archives and showcases new interpretations of Cesar’s signature mosaic and the idea of breaking conventions,” Santo Domingo said.

The collection features porcelain pieces inspired by César’s signature “broken plate” style, gold-plated flatware and sculptural designs, a nod to Tiffany & Co.’s legacy of artistic collaboration.

