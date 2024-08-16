TikTok’s viral cucumber salad recipe sends couple to the hospital

TikToker ends up in the hospital after attempting to make viral cucumber salad (TikTok/@paigetaylor.s and @logagm)

The perfect summer salad is crunchy and tangy with more than 14.1 million views on TikTok. It’s the viral cucumber salad coined by famed foodie, Logan.

On TikTok, Logan (@logagm) is widely regarded as the leader of the “Cucumber Community,” sharing numerous recipes for cold, crisp cucumber salads in a jar. With more than 4.8 million followers on the app, averaging two to six million views on most videos, Logan has made waves with his delectable, easy-to-make cucumber dishes.

“I was about to go to sleep, but I was craving an entire cucumber,” the celebrated chef said in a July 19 video. Logan’s trademark cooking style consists of using a whole cucumber and slicing it with a mandoline over a Tupperware container. He then adds a variety of flavors and seasonings, most notably soy sauce, chili crunch, shaved garlic, sesame seeds, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Logan finishes by furiously shaking the container, mixing the flavors, and eating one cucumber slice at a time with a pair of metal chopsticks.

Eager eaters have rushed to try Logan’s cucumber salad, sticking to his technique but changing some of the ingredients. Alix Earle gave the recipe a go in a TikTok posted August 9, but while attempting the first step – slicing the cucumber – the beauty influencer noticed the danger of using a mandoline.

“You guys said to be really careful with this,” she said of the mandoline. “Apparently, these are really sharp and dangerous. In the video, Earle proceeded to slice the cucumber, being careful not to move her fingers close to the blades. “Oh, I see how these can be really dangerous,” she confessed.

Though Earle made it through the cooking process free from injury and happily indulged in the finished product, one creator who attempted the recipe ended up in the emergency room.

On August 11, Jackson Dean didn’t make it past the first step of the viral recipe when he accidentally snagged the tip of his finger in the mandoline blade. “Moments before disaster,” his on-screen caption read.

Dean filmed himself making Logan’s viral salad alongside his girlfriend and fellow TikToker, Paige Taylor. “Oh my gosh, please be careful of your hand,” Taylor begged Dean. After getting in the groove of moving the cucumber back and forth on the sharp tool, Dean started messing around and exaggerated the technique, forgetting to keep his fingers away from the bottom.

Dean sped up as the cucumber shrank and tore the tip of his middle finger completely off. “Ow,” he screamed, chucking the cucumber and mandoline. “Ow, oh f***. F***. F***. We got to get to the hospital.”

In a follow-up post on Taylor’s page, the pair sat in the emergency room with masks as Dean held up his bandaged finger. “POV your boyfriend attempts to make Logan’s cucumber salad,” Taylor said.

Viewers flooded the comments section of her video, pointing out how Taylor had warned Dean to be careful but he didn’t listen.

“The way u kept saying be careful with ur hand,” one follower wrote, while another added: “What did we learn here today, NEVER LET JACKSON MAKE A CUCUMBER SALAD.”

“Bro, I thought you guys were acting,” a third admitted, to which Taylor replied: “I THOUGHT HE WAS TOO.”