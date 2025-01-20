Tim Spector reveals his four food rules to cut dementia risk

Tim Spector wants to protect his own brain following his mother's dementia diagnosis. (Getty Images)

Gut health expert Tim Spector has revealed the foods he is eating to slash his risk of developing dementia - after his mother was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 85.

Spector, who founded the highly popular personalised nutrition program ZOE, opened up about how his mother’s dementia means she no longer recognises him.

Writing in The Telegraph, he recalled how he thought dementia was largely genetic at the time of his mother’s diagnosis, and there "was little you could do other than wait for scientists to create a miracle drug".

However, he said that new evidence suggests dementia "is a condition that’s preventable, or at least delayable". Studies have highlighted the importance of keeping the brain active with activities and puzzles, as well as the role food plays in brain health.

Spector wrote that recent research suggests that inflammation in the brain may be a "key driver" of dementia, adding that it "can be a result of a poor diet that contains lots of ultra-processed, high-sugar and high-fat foods".

He named four food rules that he prioritises in his diet in order to protect his brain. These include:

Eating plenty of nuts and fish Eating 30 plants a week Cutting down on sugar and ultra-processed foods Drinking alcohol only occasionally

We take a closer look at Spector’s food rules for brain health.

Are nuts and fish good for the brain?

Oily fish, like salmon, mackerel and sardines, as well as nuts and seeds, have omega-3 fatty acids that can be good for the brain. (Getty Images)

Yes, nuts and fish are considered brain-friendly foods that should be part of a healthy diet.

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, nuts and fish are foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for keeping the cells in our body healthy. However, the human body can’t make omega-3 fatty acids on its own, so it must get them from food.

Oily fish like mackerel and sardines are a well-known source of omega-3. Nuts, as well as seeds, are also good sources of omega-3. A 2022 study published in the journal Neurology suggested that people who have higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in their blood during midlife have better thinking skills and brain structure compared to those who have lower levels.

Spector said he eats fish once a week and orders fish when eating out in restaurants. However, he warned against relying on an omega-3 supplement "unless you absolutely have to", and advised getting enough omega-3 from your diet instead.

How does eating 30 plants a week benefit the brain?

Eating plenty of different fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices are great for your overall diet. (Getty Images)

Spector is a major advocate for eating 30 plants a week for gut health, and now, brain health too. His platform ZOE also encourages users to eat 30 different plants a week in order to "boost the diversity and health of your gut microbiome".

This includes fruits and vegetables, as well as grains, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices.

Spector pointed to a study that suggested a link between low levels of short-chain fatty acids and dementia. As the gut produces short-chain fatty acids as it breaks down fibre, it could suggest that our gut microbes and what we eat play a role in the development of dementia.

According to Harvard University, green leafy vegetables, berries and walnuts are some of the best foods for improving brainpower, which could lead to better brain health.

Green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach and broccoli are rich in vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene, which may help slow cognitive decline.

Meanwhile, flavonoids in berries that give them their vibrant colours can help improve memory, with one study finding that women who ate two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries each week delayed memory decline by up to 2.5 years.

Will reducing ultra-processed food consumption help your brain?

Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could benefit your overall health, including your brain. (Getty Images)

Research around the impact of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) on our health has increased in recent years, with much evidence suggesting that a diet heavy in UPFs can be detrimental.

Research from ZOE shows that foods that are high in saturated fat and sugar cause "more inflammation after a meal", Spector said.

A separate study published last year by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston found that consuming UPFs may also increase a person’s risk for stroke and cognitive decline.

The study found that people whose diet consisted of 25.8% of UPFs developed memory and thinking problems, compared to those who ate 24.6% of UPFs. They found a 10% increase in the amount of UPFs consumed was linked to a 16% increased risk of developing cognitive impairment.

It came after a 2022 study, carried out by researchers in China, found that people who eat the highest amounts of UPFs may have a higher risk of developing dementia than those who eat the lowest amounts.

Does alcohol increase your risk of dementia?

Keeping your alcohol intake to moderate amounts or cutting down can help your cognitive health. (Getty Images)

According to Alzheimer’s Society, evidence shows that excessive alcohol consumption increases a person’s risk of developing dementia. Drinking more than the recommended limits of alcohol over a long period of time may "shrink parts of the brain involved in memory".

However, drinking alcohol in moderation has not been linked to an increased risk of dementia. This means consuming no more than 14 units of alcohol per week, and the 14 units should be spread evenly over three days or more to avoid binge-drinking.

Spector said that, while red wine is his favourite drink to have with food, he has cut down on his alcohol consumption to protect his brain health and instead opts for low-alcohol alternatives. He also has "at least one night off a week with zero alcohol".

