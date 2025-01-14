Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh announce they're having a baby

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh are going to be parents.

The former NFL quarterback and the 2017 Miss Universe announced on Instagram, in a video complete with ultrasound photos, that she's expecting their first child.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh, 29, told People magazine in an exclusive interview. "I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost."

According to People, Demi-Leigh is currently 16 weeks pregnant -- putting her expected due date right around the beginning of summer in mid- to late June.

The Tebows first met in 2018 and were married in January 2020.

They were recently seen in public together at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, where Tim was part of ESPN's television coverage.

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow walk on the field at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans before the CFP semifinal game between Notre Dame and Georgia.

"She will be extremely loyal and loving," Tebow, 37, told the magazine. "Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh reveal pregnancy on social media