All the times Prince Archie's flaming red hair stole the show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Prince Archie is celebrating his fifth birthday on 6 May.

While it's not known how the youngster will celebrate his big day, we don't doubt that his doting parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and younger sister Princess Lilibet will be on hand to kick off the family festivities.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie on 6 May in 2019 (Getty Images)

When the royal tot came into the world back in 2019, royal fans were surprised to discover that Archie Harrison had inherited his father's red hair gene - a rare trait which Harry himself inherited from his mother's side of the family.

Harry, 39, has previously spoken about his two children's vibrant red hair, explaining how Archie and Lilibet's hair is a result of "very strong" Spencer genes.

Prince Harry was also born with red hair (Getty Images)

During an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, he divulged: "The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

You may also like

All three of Princess Diana's siblings — Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Charles, boast naturally vibrant red hair, a unique trait which was later passed on to Harry.

Amidst Prince Archie's birthday celebrations, keep scrolling to discover the royal tot's sweetest photos highlighting his flaming red locks.

Harry, Meghan and Archie visit Cape Town

Royal fans first caught a glimpse of Prince Archie's auburn hair back in September 2019 while the family-of-three were in South Africa completing a royal tour.

Prince Archie has inherited the Spencer red hair gene (Getty Images)

During their visit, Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town. And in photos shared from the visit, Archie could be seen rocking tiny tufts of vibrant red hair.

Twinning with Harry

The royal tot made a string of appearances in the Duke and Duchess's Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan. Royal fans were given a candid glimpse inside the pair's family life in Montecito, California, with Harry and Meghan taking viewers on a very intimate and personal journey.

Prince Harry and Archie share the same cheeky grin (Netflix)

Among the snippets and snapshots, the couple also included a heart-melting picture of Harry bonding with his mini-me son at home. The doting dad could be seen guiding Archie, who in turn flashed a broad grin akin to his father's cheeky grin.

A musician in the making

Elsewhere in their eye-opening Netflix series, Harry and Meghan included a precious home video of Archie getting to grips with a miniature toy piano.

Prince Archie's red hair is so wavy! (Netflix)

In the clip, which featured in episode six, Archie, now five, could be seen confidently playing a few notes whilst singing the nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Take a look in the video below…

Whilst the youngster's musical talents left many impressed, Archie's flaming red locks arguably stole the show in all their curly glory.

Christmas card photo

Prince Archie's red hair also made a striking appearance back in 2021 when the youngster featured on his parents' annual Christmas card with his sister Princess Lilibet.

The photocard read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

In the picture, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, Archie looked so sweet as he clambered atop his father with a cheeky expression etched across his face.

Whilst the father-son duo had plenty in common thanks to their bright copper locks, Archie and Harry also coordinated in matching blue jeans and smart linen shirts.

Bonding with Meghan and Lilibet

Elsewhere in Harry & Meghan, royal fans were able to catch a peek of Archie's auburn hair in a gorgeous family photo taken in their sprawling Montecito garden.

Doting mum Meghan could be seen in the snap expertly balancing both children on her hips.

Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (Netflix)

While Archie's face was hidden from view, his tousled red hair could be seen glimmering in the sunlight.