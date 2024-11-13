Timothy West dies aged 90 - family release statement

Timothy West has died peacefully in his sleep aged 90 "with his friends and family at the end," his family said.

The actor, who was married to fellow actor Prunella Scales for 61 years, is known for his extensive experience as a theatre actor. He's racked up TV credits in Coronation Street, EastEnders and Gentleman Jack. Together, they've presented the adored show, Great Canal Journeys.

His children Juliet, Samuel and Joseph West said in a statement issued by his agent: "After a long and extraordinary life on and off the stage, our darling father Timothy West died peacefully in his sleep yesterday evening. He was 90 years old.

"Tim was with friends and family at the end. He leaves his wife Prunella Scales, to whom he was married for 61 years, a sister, a daughter, two sons, seven grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren. All of us will miss him terribly.

"We would like to thank the incredible NHS staff at St George’s Hospital, Tooting and at Avery Wandsworth for their loving care during his last days."