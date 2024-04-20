Tiny monkeys need names - but there are rules

A safari park is asking for names for three tiny monkeys in its care, but the names need to begin with one of two letters.

West Midlands Safari Park is caring for six female pygmy marmosets, which are the smallest monkey in the world, but only three came with a name.

The attraction, based in Bewdley, Worcestershire, names its animals using a letter assigned to the year they were born.

It means the name for the female born in 2021 must start with J and the two females born in 2022 must start with K.

The pygmy marmosets arrived from the park's sister attraction, Drayton Manor Resort, in October and have recently started venturing into their new outdoor habitat.

“We were thrilled to have welcomed a brand-new species to the park last year, especially as we have never housed pygmy marmosets before, in our 51-year history," said head keeper Amy Sewell.

"We would love for our guests to get involved and suggest names for the three that are unnamed," she added.

The trio that came with names are called Eva, Dolores and Pipa.

Pygmy marmosets are native to South America and when fully grown only reach a height of 10cm (4in), making them one of the smallest mammal species on the planet.

