'Tis the season for Hallmark holiday movies! Celebrate with these cozy must-haves

From one Hallmark Christmas movie fan to another, let me tell you that this festive merch — all available at Amazon — is a real treat.

Lean into the Hallmark magic with these fun finds — like a $20 plaid throw that'll keep you warm while you watch.

I was raised by two Hallmarkies — and to no surprise, their love of Hallmark Christmas movies rubbed off on me. I know they're not exactly of the same caliber as other holiday favorites, but there's nothing that gets me in the holly, jolly spirit quite like all the classic made-for-Christmas movie tropes — the small-town girl who doesn't realize she's dating royalty, the enemies-turned-lovers who face off in a gingerbread house competition, the struggling inn owner who relies on her neighbors to save her business, the list goes on.

Chances are that if you're here, then you're also beyond excited to tune into Hallmark's 47 all-new Christmas movies this year (which just so happen to start tonight). I don't know about you, but I'm all for making an event out of these movie nights — and the network's official line of swag at Amazon is destined to make it a jolly good time. Take your movie night from merry to merriest with all sorts of Hallmark-themed merchandise at Amazon, including a festive mug, plaid throw blanket and stemless wine glasses. There's even a Bingo game, so you can see how fast your crew can catch all the classically predictable clichés.

So, grab your go-to cocoa mug, cozy up on the couch and scroll through these picks before you press play. And while you should certainly pick a few items to deck your halls, the holidays will be here before we know it and these finds also make great gifts.

Amazon This Is My Hallmark Channel Watching Mug Hot chocolate and Christmas movies go hand in hand — so much so that Hallmark released their very own cocoa earlier this year. And if you'd rather eat your chocolate than drink it, there's no need to get your tinsel in a tangle — you can sip on another drink of choice, whether it's tea, coffee, apple cider or mulled wine. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Merry Movie Watching Hallmark Channel Popcorn Bowl Not to be corny, but there's really nothing butter than watching Hallmark Christmas movies. Fill this big ol' bowl with freshly-popped popcorn to ensure you have something to snack on from meet-cute to mistletoe kiss. $30 at Amazon

Amazon This Is Our Hallmark Channel Watching Blanket The weather outside is frightful, but this sherpa blanket is so delightful. It's pretty oversized, so it's big enough for you and two of your fellow Hallmarkies (if you're willing to get close). Tuning in solo? Then wrap yourself up like a burrito. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie Bingo Game Hallmark is known (and loved) for its clichés — ya know, like the city girl who leaves the bright lights for a slower pace and a whirlwind romance with the hometown hero. Make a game out of your move night by checking off the movie non-negotiables — Christmas carols, a tree lighting scene and so on — as they happen. $15 at Amazon

Hallmark Hallmark Channel Stemless Wine Glasses Sip sip hooray! Pop open your favorite red, white or rosé and raise a glass because the most wonderful time of the year is officially here. You'll get two stemless glasses in this set — one for you and one for your movie buddy. $30 at Amazon

Hallmark Fa-La-La-Love My Hallmark Channel Throw Blanket Wear your heart on your sleeve — er, blanket — this Christmas. The movies will give you the warm fuzzies, but this plush throw will actually keep you warm as winter approaches. It's considerably smaller than the other blanket on this list, so reserve it for your solo movie nights. $20 at Amazon

