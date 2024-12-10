'Today' Fans Beg Al Roker to "Take Care" of Himself After New Post

Al Roker is keeping it real when it comes to getting older — and his fans are here for it.

The Today show host has been super busy as of late, between hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and being at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Recently, the 70-year-old opened up about the toll working those days has put on his body, especially given that he's endured multiple health issues over the years. As he wrote alongside an Instagram video of his fireplace going, he feels the effects of his age more now.

"This has been my #fyrefest all weekend," he jokingly began in the caption. "At first, I was beating myself up for not doing more and then I realized, it’s been a long couple of weeks with the @macys #thanksgivingdayparade and the @rockefellercenter #treelighting and at 70, it takes more out of me [than] it did at 50 or 60. I still love it but I appreciate the downtime even more."

After reading his caption, Al's wife Deborah Roberts commended him for making sure he relaxes amid a busy holiday season.

"So happy to see you exhale and chill!! Or warm up, I guess! 🔥," Deborah replied in the comments.

Deborah wasn't the only one who supported Al's post. Many also encouraged the beloved NBC anchor to take it easy.

"Take care, Al! You are the best! Recharge as long as you need. You are reminding all of us to take care of ourselves. Good man!" one person wrote. "Taking care of yourself is always a good choice. You can’t keep pouring from an empty vessel ❤️," another agreed. "Always put yourself first!! We need you @alroker ❤️," a different follower added.

Thankfully, Al will be able to get a little bit of downtime from work as Christmas approaches. But as he stated to Good Housekeeping back in April, he's all about making sure he has enough time in the day to do things he really loves and enjoys.

NBC

"If you really look at your day and how much time you wasted scrolling on your phone or computer, it's really shocking," he said at the time. "So, if you take that time and put it into something that you really love, I think you'd be amazed at the amount of time you actually have."

