Today's best sales: $120 off a Dyson vac, $100 off an iPad, 30% off Cuisinart and more

Let's get straight to it: Today is a great day to save some money! Why? Well, take a look at these 10 incredible deals listed below. You can save $120 on a Dyson V8 Plus vacuum, take $100 off an Apple iPad (9th generation) and get a 3-in-1 charging station for all your devices for just $15. Moreso, if you're suffering from a few summer skin woes, give the Solawave Wand a shot while it's 35% off and maybe try these No. 1 bestselling pore cleansing pads while they're just $14. And if you're prioritizing your sleep, pick up these top-selling cooling pillows while they're on sale for Prime members — just $32 for two. Keep scrolling to shop these deals and more!
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum$350$470Save $120
Apple iPad (9th generation)$229$329Save $100
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand$110$169Save $59
Cuisinart Advantage Cutlery, 11-Piece Set$15$22Save $7
CosRx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence$15$25Save $10
Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears$14$21Save $7
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows Queen Size, Set of 2$32$120Save $88 with coupon
Anmlz 3-in-1 Charging Station$15$43Save $28 with coupon
Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top$16$35Save $19 with coupon
Medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0$14$31Save $17
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? You won't have to with this cordless vac — the sleek design is a major upgrade from bulky dirt-busters of yore. It transforms into a handheld for cleaning furniture and higher surfaces, and a filtration system traps allergens such as pet dander. Score this household helper (one of Yahoo editors' picks for this year's best vacuums) for 25% off.
"Very pleased with this truly lightweight cordless vac," said one Amazon reviewer. "Could not believe how much it picked up on the first try and I am a robot vac addict, so my floors always look (and I thought were) spotless."
"The quality of Dyson products is always outstanding and this handy vacuum stick is no exception!" shared a fan. "I have two dogs with one that sheds tumbleweeds of hair and I keep my Dyson busy with that alone ... I love the way the stick can maneuver around furniture to catch all those dust bunnies and the multiple attachments fit into almost any space. Two speeds allow a longer battery run. Dyson is not cheap but the saying 'you get what you pay for' is certainly true!"
"My wife and I have had a few different vacuums in just the past year, and they all claimed to pick up dog hair," explained another. This is the only one that actually lived up to what they said it would do."
This iPad has been around for close to three years, but its technology is still top of the line. Get it while it's on sale for its lowest price ever. It features a liquid retina display with True Tone technology that adjusts to the color temperature of the room, making viewing easy in any light. (So, yes, you could take this to the beach.) Shoppers especially love how fast it is. The A13 bionic chip delivers powerful performance, whether you're using your iPad to watch movies, play games or shop. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of steady battery life.
"You can’t go wrong with a 9th Generation iPad these days," said one recent buyer. "It’s fast, smooth and has a big high quality screen and camera. Highly recommend anybody to buy this without having to spend [thousands] on a newer generation iPad. Five out of five stars!"
Want to take your skin care to the next level? This Solawave wand is a more affordable way to try red light therapy. Red light therapy uses non-invasive LEDs (light-emitting diodes) to reduce signs of aging, redness and inflammation. For best results, massage your face for at least three minutes a day using this wand.
"I have never used anything like this before and I must admit, I was skeptical," said one shopper, before adding, "I have been using it for a few weeks now and will admit that I am seeing a difference. It's a subtle difference that I have noticed where my crow's feet around my eyes and my neck seem tighter. I like the feel of the warm wand on my face and under my chin and it does not take long to do."
Want to learn more about red light therapy? See what dermatologists say.
This set of five knives and coordinating cutting board can help you dice veggies, chop fruit, slice bread and cut through thick meats with ease. The fact that it's fun to look at and comes with color-coded blade guards is just a plus. The set is also nice if you like to keep your knives in a drawer instead of out on the counter.
"WOW. Superb quality!" said one shopper. "These knives are a dream to use in food preparation. Chopping fruits and vegetables would normally be a dreaded chore, but these knives make chopping nearly effortless. Rather than avoiding these tasks, I look forward to opportunities to use my new knives!"
Snail mucin is a mucus-like protein that contains multiple compounds — including collagen, elastin and glycolic acid — that experts have long considered beneficial for human skin. This serum contains snail mucin and has over 65,000 five-star reviews, many from buyers who rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use.
Our own beauty editor was skeptical, but tried it: "I saw a noticeable improvement in my skin's texture within the first day and even more so after two weeks. My skin was more supple, my fine lines appeared less deep and my face appeared generally more even and had a sort of glow."
If you have a green thumb, you'll want to add these pruning shears to your cart right away. And if you don't have a green thumb yet, these shears may just help you get one. They have a soft nonslip grip, and due to the shears’ low-friction coating, they easily glide through wood and resist rust. Experienced gardeners say they cut like a "hot knife through butter."
"Arthritis has no more power over me," shared a happy shopper. "I was unable to use the larger cutting tools because I have nasty arthritis, but with the Fiskars, it's snip and snip and snip ... for larger diameter plants too. I am ordering another one today. Yes, it's that good."
If you sleep hot, these moisture-wicking pillows will help keep you comfortable. They're filled with a plush down alternative (100% polyester) that's encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover. Score the set while they're over 70% off for Prime members.
"My husband and I are very picky about our pillows, and we are pleasantly surprised at how comfortable these are," said one five-star fan. "We are both side sleepers, and these have helped both of us have better nights of sleep. They support our necks without feeling like we are too propped up, and they offer enough give to help [us] feel like our necks are being cradled. I'm glad I found these."
Juice up all three of your favorite Apple gadgets at the same time: iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. It charges fast, but it also keeps cords to a minimum. More than 12,000 reviewers have given this nifty, multifunctional charger five stars too.
"Easy to set up and charges any phone and smartwatch in less than an hour to 100%," a buyer said. "I have owned this product for over a year and did not want to review it till I was sure it stood up to my standards. It does."
Grab this flattering top that you can wear on its own in the summer heat, under a sweater in overly air-conditioned buildings or with a denim jacket in the early fall. Layered or not, it's a closet staple you'll wear again and again, from season to season — and it comes in 20 colors.
“It's light and airy, and falls great on your body so it's really flattering," wrote this satisfied customer. "I have a very large bust, so trying to find shirts that are loose but also don't make me look pregnant or like I'm wearing a bag are really hard to find. I'll be buying this in several colors!"
Want to "shrink" your pores? These No. 1 selling pads use a revitalizing combo of ingredients (like lactic acid and salicylic acid) to keep skin looking fresh and your pores clean. And, they're a whopping 55% off — meaning you can snag a pack of 70 for just $14.
"Magic in a tub," proclaimed one devotee. "I have combination skin, and very noticeable pores on my nose. Although the pores on my nose have not completely gone away (which I wasn't expecting), they have minimized, and my skin overall looks more radiant and smooth. I love that these pads are so moisturizing. I normally have reactions and burning to acids, but this is gentle and leaves my skin feeling plump and moisturized."
Coach Outlet: Get up to 70% off select styles.
Cozy Earth: Take 30% off your purchase with code YAHOO.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off bikes, kayaks and more summer sporting equipment.
Dyson: Zap up the brand's powerful stick vacs for up to $200 off.
J.Crew: Get up to 50% off select full-price items for women.
Macy's: Get up to 65% off during the retailer's Big Home Sale.
Madewell: Grab some of the brand's biggest bestsellers for as little as $6.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 60% off sandals from Steve Madden, Vince and more.
Target: Save 20% on denim when you recycle your old jeans from any brand during the Denim Take Back Event.
Walmart: Get up to 80% off fan favorites including jewelry, beauty essentials and more.
