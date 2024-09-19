Today's best sales: 30% off Bissell's portable cleaner, 60% off Samsonite and more

Your carpets and upholstery are no match for Bissell's Little Green Machine, according to Yahoo's home and garden writer. You can use it on rugs, couches, mattresses and more to bring things back to that "fresh from the factory" feel. Just fill one of the tanks with a mix of water and cleaning solution, turn it on and use the hose to start scrubbing away stains and other messes. The dirty water goes into a separate detachable tank that you can easily dump out in the sink.

I have one of these, and I use it almost weekly on pet stains, food spills and more. Recently, my partner violently sneezed while drinking a glass of red wine on our white couch (true story), but the Little Green Machine got it all out (lucky for him). Get it now while it's on sale, whether you have pets or just live with some clumsy people.

One Walmart reviewer shared a before-and-after picture of a previously-stained chair and said: "That stain had been in that chair for over a year with a cover over it. I decided to try this machine before replacing them [all] and I couldn't be happier. In less than 30 min all four chairs are like new."