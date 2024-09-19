We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: 30% off Bissell's portable cleaner, 60% off Samsonite and more
You can also save big on a Kate Spade handbag (over 70% off!) and get an Amazon Echo Pop for nearly 60% off.
The first day of fall is nearly here, so now's the time to prep for the chillier weather. You can make your home feel extra cozy and ready for couch lounging and Netflix bingeing with some of these awesome deals happening today. First up, the Bissell little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is 30% off at Walmart — the lowest price across the web. Shoppers love that you can use it on carpets, upholstery, in your car and more for that fresh from the factory feel. You can also grab an Amazon Echo Pop for nearly 60% off and a compact Chefman air fryer for 35% off. But if you're planning to escape to warmer weather, get a popular Samsonite suitcase for 60% off at Macy's, a toiletry bag for just $17 and this oversized Kate Spade crossbody bag for 70% off (it's great for travel!). Check out these deals and more before they're gone.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$88$124Save $36
Samsonite Outline Pro 24" Hardside Expandable Spinner$194$480Save $286 with code
Echo Pop | Midnight Teal with Sengled Smart Color Bulb$25$60Save $35
Kate Spade Sadie North South Large Crossbody$67$299Save $232 with code
Chefman 4-Quart Air Fryer$65$100Save $35
Drecell Handheld Cordless Car Vacuum$34$170Save $136 with coupon
Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds$22$30Save $8
Anrabess Light Cardigan Sweater$20$57Save $37 with coupon
Morento H13 Air Purifier$100$220Save $120 with coupon
Nishel Travel Toiletry Bag$17$28Save $11
Your carpets and upholstery are no match for Bissell's Little Green Machine, according to Yahoo's home and garden writer. You can use it on rugs, couches, mattresses and more to bring things back to that "fresh from the factory" feel. Just fill one of the tanks with a mix of water and cleaning solution, turn it on and use the hose to start scrubbing away stains and other messes. The dirty water goes into a separate detachable tank that you can easily dump out in the sink.
I have one of these, and I use it almost weekly on pet stains, food spills and more. Recently, my partner violently sneezed while drinking a glass of red wine on our white couch (true story), but the Little Green Machine got it all out (lucky for him). Get it now while it's on sale, whether you have pets or just live with some clumsy people.
One Walmart reviewer shared a before-and-after picture of a previously-stained chair and said: "That stain had been in that chair for over a year with a cover over it. I decided to try this machine before replacing them [all] and I couldn't be happier. In less than 30 min all four chairs are like new."
If you have a trip coming up, score this Samsonite suitcase on sale — it's 60% of at Macy's! The customer-favorite has eight spinner wheels for gliding over airport carpet and tile, and a roomy interior with two zipper pockets for organizing your things. Plus, the sleek design will stand out from the rest in baggage claim.
One buyer said: "It's just the right size and I can tell by the construction quality that I'm going to have this for a long time. The handle is sturdy. Lots of interior organizing pockets and barriers. It also stands out at baggage claim, which I wish luggage manufacturers put more thought into. I love it!"
If you've always dreamed of saying, "Alexa, turn on the lights," well, now's your chance. This Echo Pop comes with a smart light bulb that can take on a standard hue or a brighter, bolder color. Consider it a starter kit, because you purchase more lightbulbs and add on. Soon, Alexa could light up your whole home! Of course, it's also a speaker, so you can play music, listen to podcasts or just talk to Alexa.
"Super handy and love the color and light combo," said one person. "I love changing the light color and turning on and off with my voice. The color of the speaker is very cute. Has a lot of accessories which I have enjoyed using to make the speaker more customizable. Sound quality is great and I can change using my voice. I play daily trivia on it and love to hear the weather in the morning."
You'll have enough room for your wallet, phone, keys, favorite lip gloss and more with this large crossbody bag. It's great for travel and days when you're on the move. Get it on sale (over 70% off!) in a range of neutral colors.
"Love it!" wrote one reviewer. "Perfect size, stores way more than you would think! Very functional everyday bag."
This compact air fryer has four quick-touch buttons for air frying chicken, fries, fish and meat in a 4-quart basket, which is large enough to hold a 1-pound bag of fries or a 3-4-pound chicken. People especially love the window for watching food crisp up!
"We've used it several times for wings, leftovers, potatoes and vegetables, and it works great," said one home cook. "We used to have a Ninja Foodi and this works much better at crisping food. It's easy to clean, stuck on wing sauce came right up. Recommend!"
Car crumbs and dust bunnies don't stand a chance against this 1.2-pound wonder, which cleans for up to 30 minutes per charge. It's also 80% off: It's an absolutely bonkers deal, but it's also about on par with the lowest price we've seen thus far. And for even more value? It's not just a car vacuum — fans have said it works great for cleaning keyboards and other tight areas.
"The suction power is surprisingly efficient, effectively tackling dirt, crumbs, and debris in no time," shared another cleaner. "The included attachments work effectively, reaching even the tightest spots with ease."
Starbucks is a morning savior for many. And while most of us go there to stay caffeinated, its sous vide egg bites are too good to pass up. You can make your own with the Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Egg Bites Maker. This handy little appliance can make four egg bites in under 15 minutes. Just pour water onto the heating plate, fill the egg cups with your own egg mixture, then close the lid. The egg cups are made with heat-safe silicone and should easily, cleanly release your bites once they’re done cooking.
"I saw this and ordered, and let me tell you, it is a game-changer for breakfast," shared one shopper. "I can make egg bites the way I like and it is way cheaper than buying them either from the store or Starbucks! A great investment."
Score this versatile cardigan for chilly end-of-summer mornings and early fall days while it's half off in a range of colors. The classic black goes great with jeans and leggings and can make any outfit look a bit more elevated. Plus, it's 50% off, with an additional 30% off on-page coupon!
"I have bought about 5 of these in different colors," said one fan. "They are so versatile from keeping your warm to just looking great as a business casual 'jacket.' I wear them at my congregation where I'm the leader and always receive compliments."
Air purifiers can do a lot — suck allergens and other gunk out of your air, get rid of gross smells and just generally freshen up your space. The H13 features a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard of air purifiers, to tackle up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That means dust, pollen, bacteria, mold and more are all targeted. An infrared sensor monitors your air in real time and adjusts the fan speed to clean it faster if needed. If the air around your machine isn't up to par, the display screen will turn yellow or red until it's better.
Amazon shoppers give it a thumbs-up. "We've run it every day since we received it, and already we can tell a huge difference in the air quality," said a five-star fan. "It's helped filter out any dust from the cat litter, and has helped with any smells. The night mode is a must, as it still purifies air, but it's almost inaudible."
Going on a trip? You can stash your toiletries into a few plastic bags, but wouldn't it be nice to have it all organized in one reusable one? This bag has waterproof compartments for makeup, skin care, shower essentials and more, and you can unfold it and hang it from a hook in your hotel room so everything is organized and easy to reach.
"This bag is amazing! It holds so much, easily zips and I love the hanging hook," said one customer. "It was perfect for cruising and held all supplies for my family of three! The plastic zip pockets are also great in case there are spills."
More of the best sales to shop today:
