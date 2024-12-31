We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: 35% off Crest Whitestrips and 75% off a Kate Spade crossbody
Plus, we spotted New Year's deals on an adjustable BowFlex kettlebell, a luxe towel warmer and an editor-favorite electric toothbrush.
Psst: Did you know that the end of the year is secretly a fabulous time to snag bargains? It's true; New Year's sales are popping up at all of our favorite retailers, from Amazon to Walmart to Target and beyond. And the deals we're seeing don't disappoint. Why not kick off the year with a brighter smile courtesy of Crest 3D Whitestrips, currently a rare 35% off (as low as they were for Prime Day). Or maybe 2025 is the year you treat yourself to small luxuries, like a heavenly towel warmer on sale for $80, its best price since spring. Of course, with a new year comes frigid temps — beat winter's chill with a lovely side-zip pullover, the prettiest layering piece for a record-low $28. There's more where those came from, so keep scrolling to see some of the best New Year's deals handpicked by our team of discount-hunting pros.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips$30$46Save $16 with Prime
Sameat Heated Towel Warmer$80$100Save $20
Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5$20$70Save $50
ArtiGifts Pro Outdoor Faucet Cover, Set of 2$7$10Save $3 with Prime
Kate Spade Outlet Lena Swingpack Large Crossbody$82$329Save $247
Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen$16$22Save $6 | Lowest price ever
BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell$149$199Save $50
Anrabess Crewneck Pullover$28$44Save $16 | Lowest price ever
Becky Cameron Chunky Knit Throw$50$130Save $80
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$30$55Save $25
Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick$11$20Save $9 with coupon | Amazon Lightning Deal
If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these top-selling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as it was for Prime Day. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about.
"Once I confirmed that my dentist does approve [of] this kit, I had to buy it and try it," said a convert. "I'll be 50 next month and I've grown up in the South, so I had too many years of tea staining my teeth. I can tell a huge difference after using these."
Goodbye post-shower shivers, hello toasty towels. This machine can accommodate up to two oversized towels (or a robe, or blanket) and is programmable to keep linens warm for up to four hours. According to our price trackers, this lavatory luxury hasn't dipped lower since May.
"This makes me feel so pampered," wrote a fan. "My very own spa at home. I put my pajamas and towels in before my shower and it's so nice, especially in [the] winter months. My dog loves when I put her small blanket in there to warm before bedtime. Highly recommend!"
Metal mixing bowls are the best because there's no risk of them shattering if your forceful whisking accidentally sends them crashing to the floor. This assortment — which I, a former pro baker, use at home all the time — comes with bowls of all different sizes that neatly stack inside one another, and the included lids mean you can use them for storing leftovers too. The starting price might be inflated, but at just $4 a pop, these are still a stellar deal.
"These are great so far," said a buyer. "They seem almost exactly like the stainless steel bowls you see at high-end stores. These are perfect for mixing up anything containing garlic or anything with a strong flavor that would ruin a plastic bowl. I am very happy with this purchase."
Big swaths of the country are experiencing freezing temperatures, and if/when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These winter essentials are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. Our price trackers tell us this is as low as they've been since 2020.
"Lifesaver," wrote one relieved user. "Thank goodness for this thing. My faucets stick out too far for the regular hard plastic covers to do any good. This, with a little foam insulation around the base of the faucet, saved my house this winter. When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty."
There are few accessories as timeless as a sleek crossbody, and this one's roomy enough to hold all of your on-the-go essentials. The pebbled leather only looks expensive — at just $82, this baby's a wild 75% off! (It's also available in black for just a bit more.)
"Love the style of this handbag for everyday use," swooned a reviewer. "It’s just the right size, not too big so things get lost, inside pockets for smaller items and an outside pocket that can easily fit an iPhone. Great style!"
Let's resolve to replace our threadbare bedding in 2025, yes? Starting with those worn out sheets, seeing as we found this upgrade for a mere $16! That's the lowest price we've ever seen this classic white queen set on sale for. Made of brushed microfiber, these linens are incredibly soft, and many reviewers say they keep them cozy in the winter and cool in the summer, so you won't need a seasonal swap.
"These are the best sheets!" exclaimed a satisfied slumberer. "Luxury hotel sheets for [a] fraction of the price. Wrinkle-free, soft and most of all, if you suffer from night sweats, you NEED these. No more soaked sheets in the middle of the night."
If exercising more regularly is on your 2025 to-do list, meet your new best friend. This single kettlebell is like having six weights in one, since you can adjust it to weigh 8 to 40 pounds with the turn of a dial. Now you can work out in the comfort of home without a ton of equipment taking up space — stronger arm muscles, here you come!
"I use this kettlebell almost daily and rotate through the different weight settings," shared a lifter. "[The] weight distribution is even and [it] feels solid when using it. It’s a must-have for any home gym or workout setup."
The perfect sweater does not exi... — wait, yes, it does. This top is just oversized enough to be on trend while still complementing your shape, and the genius side zippers can be opened or closed for a custom fit. There are loads of colors to choose from, most of which are on sale, so stock up while you can get 'em for an all-time low price (up to 35% off).
"Comfy and cute," wrote a fan. "Loved this sweatshirt the first time I put it on. Loose enough to be comfy, but not so loose that it is still very flattering. Long enough to wear with leggings and cover the bottom. My sister-in-law, who is nursing, saw it and immediately ordered one because it looks nursing-friendly too. [The] zipper detail is cute."
There's just something about an impossibly thick blanket that makes us want to hibernate on the couch until April. And hey, there's nothing wrong with that — a day spent snacking and streaming sounds like heaven. Of course, you need something warm to snuggle up in, and this gorgeous throw is just the ticket. Oh, and the price is right — add it to your cart while it's up to 62% off. (Prices vary slightly between colors.)
"Very heavy and well made," raved a buyer. "If you like weighted blankets (I LOVE them!), then this is the throw for you! It also looks great on my couch. I washed it straight outta the package (had that 'factory' smell when I took it out of the package, which I would expect), and it washed beautifully on delicate/cold and came out of the dryer looking and smelling perfect! Seems bigger than the measurements given, which I also love."
Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last 2½ years! At a rare 45% off, this is one deal you'll want to zap up ASAP. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named "best overall toothbrush" — for more.
"I've had this toothbrush for two years now, and all I can say is it’s the best toothbrush I’ve ever used," gushed an impressed shopper. "The battery life is honestly so crazy, it lasts me like four to five months from each charge and I use it two to three times a day. After two years, I’ve finally used all eight tips, and the fact that it has lasted me this long and I still don’t need a new one is mind-blowing."
Shoppers 50-plus say they're amazed by how much brighter their eyes look after applying this product. Retinol is a powerhouse ingredient when it comes to increasing cell turnover and stimulating collagen production, which equals plumper, firmer-looking skin. This small yet mighty stick packs a punch: In addition to retinol, it contains a power peptide complex, squalane and astaxanthin to preserve that delicate skin's moisture, firm up under-eye bags, brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness and even help smooth out fine lines. We're lookin' at you, crow's feet! It's currently down to a record-low $11 — but hurry, it's a lightning deal that won't stick around forever!
"I was so glad to find a product that really hydrates my 50-year-old eye area so that concealer doesn't settle into the cracks," wrote a five-star reviewer. "Plus, this product is a fabulous treatment for fine lines around my lips. I now always keep a tube on my nightstand for a pre-sleep application!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.