We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: 40% off a Ninja blender set, 30% off a massage gun and more
Plus, save on Oprah's favorite toothbrush, a cozy half-zip sweatshirt, a Crock-Pot lunch box and disposable toe warmers.
The new year is prime time to set new goals. For example, you can make it your mission to set aside time for more self-care, whether that's cooking healthy meals, exercising or improving your beauty routine. We've found major deals on products to help you succeed, like the Ninja Grand Kitchen System. The blender comes with three blending jars and doubles as a food processor, and it's 40% off at Walmart. You can also get 30% off Amazon's bestselling massage gun to say goodbye to sore muscles, 20% off Oprah's favorite electric toothbrush and 20% off a social media-loved moisturizer (FYI, it smells incredible!). Keep scrolling for these and more of the best sales on the 'net today.
Ninja Grand Kitchen System$98$169Save $71
Toloco Massage Gun$40$59Save $19
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush$20$25Save $5
The Gym People Women's Half-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt$29$39Save $10
Olanly Bathroom Rug, 30"x20"$9$15Save $6
Eos Shea Better Body Lotion, Vanilla Cashmere$9$11Save $2
Eclat Glow Up Vitamin C Face Serum$8$10Save $2
HotHands Toe Warmers, 10 Pairs$10$13Save $3
Sunzel Flare Leggings$23$29Save $6 with coupon
Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box Portable Food Warmer$30$45Save $15
Ninja blenders are incredibly powerful (and much less expensive than say, a Vitamix). This system comes with a full-sized 72-ounce blending jar and an 8-cup food processor bowl, so you can use it to make soups and smoothies or riced veggies and baked goods. Psst! It also comes with a portable cup and blending lid for single-serve drinks. Get it now at Walmart for over 40% off — the lowest price on the web.
"This thing has POWER!" said one reviewer. "Everything is well made and will last. One appliance being able to do so much is so helpful, especially when you lack counter space! So very happy with this purchase and highly recommend others invest in this amazing appliance!"
This bestseller comes with 10 massage heads, 20 adjustable speeds and a screen for displaying force and speed. The battery will last you a full four hours, and it's only 2.1 pounds, so it's easy to travel with. Plus, it's much more affordable than some prominent name brands.
One reviewer called it an "absolute lifesaver!" They said: "The percussion is powerful, and the multiple attachments make it versatile for targeting different muscle groups. As someone who works out regularly, this has been incredible for post-workout recovery and relieving soreness. The battery life is impressive, and it's surprisingly quiet for the power it delivers. Highly recommend."
Did you know that you should replace your toothbrush every three to four months? On your next go-around, consider upgrading to this electric pick, one of Oprah's Favorite Things. It uses micro-vibrations and tapered bristles to polish teeth to a pristine clean. Its two-minute smart timer tells you when to move to each area of your mouth too. You don't have to worry about keeping it charged: It has three months of battery life before you have to swap out its AAAs. Another bonus? It comes with a matching travel case.
"Cleans better than a manual toothbrush," said one reviewer. "My dentist recommended this to me. It works great and my teeth look cleaner. It comes with a case so if you are traveling, it works. The battery lasts a long time."
Amazon shoppers and TikTok users love The Gym People brand. This half-zip sweatshirt has over 2,000 five-star reviews alone! Get the cozy piece while it's 25% off in a range of colors to wear with leggings, joggers or jeans.
"Beautiful, thick fabric," said one shopper. "Warm and looks very much like something I would purchase at Lululemon. I will be buying [more in] different colors."
Cold bathroom floor? Step out of the shower and onto this soft, super-absorbent chenille bath rug. Pick one up for under $10 in nearly 30 colors.
"We redid our entire bathroom with a bunch of these rugs, and we absolutely love it," said one major fan. "They feel great on your feet, absorb water, and are super comfortable. The biggest feature I love about these rugs is the fact that you can toss them in the washing machine and have virtually a brand new rug afterward."
This is Amazon's No. 1 selling body lotion, with over 23,000 five-star reviews. (More than 100,000 people have bought it in the last month, according to Amazon.) It first gained popularity on TikTok, where people said it moisturizes skin without feeling thick or sticky — just smooth. But people especially love the scent.
"This lotion is a total game-changer!" said one fan. "It's super hydrating without being greasy, and the scent — oh my gosh, the scent. Even my boyfriend, who insists he doesn't like any scents, admitted he liked this one. ... This is the lotion that motivates me to moisturize even when I don't feel like it, so you know it's good. I've tried a lot of vanilla-scented products, but this is hands-down the best. It's cozy, sweet without being childish, and just the right amount of subtle — not overpowering at all."
The best vitamin C serums offer a range of benefits for your skin. First of all, vitamin C is an antioxidant, which means it can fight toxins that come in contact with your skin. Experts say that with regular use, it can reduce fine lines and wrinkles, prevent sun damage, decrease dark spots and get rid of acne. This serum is gentle enough to apply daily, and over 27,000 Amazon shoppers rave about it.
"This is the only vitamin C serum I use!" one shopper shared. "I'm on my fourth bottle! It's lightweight, hydrating and it helps with my dark spots. It makes my skin super glowy and plump."
If you spend a lot of time outdoors in the wintertime —whether you like to ski, snowboard, go on long walks or work outside — your feet are gonna get a little cold. These disposable toe warmers are the solution! Simply open up a pack, give them a little shake and then stick them to the bottom of your shoe or sock and feel them heat up. Other than the heat they're giving off (which will last for about 8 hours) you'll hardly know they're in your shoe.
I often use these when I go skiing on the East Coast. The heat these babies give off is incredible — they keep my toes from going numb! But they aren't bulky, so they don't mess with my skiing or feel uncomfortable.
If you're on the hunt for leggings, give these a shot. Shoppers report that they're ultra-soft, fit well in all the right places and offer a bit of tummy control. The flared silhouette flatters all figures. Better yet, they're on sale for just $20.
"I'm always skeptical when buying clothes that aren't from name brands — mostly because the picture always looks different than what arrives," one Amazon reviewer admitted. "But I have been happily surprised by these leggings. They are super soft. ... They're a buttery-smooth texture that just feels good on your skin. They suck in my tummy area. They have a great stretch."
This 20-ounce gadget looks like a mini slow cooker, but it's designed to warm up your food, not cook it. Inside the warmer is a metal bowl that holds your food. The lid on the inner bowl (along with the outer lid) minimizes spills and leaks, while the handle makes toting it a snap. There are no buttons — just a detachable cord that wraps around the base for easy storage. Plug it in about 45 minutes before you're ready to eat, and you'll have a hot meal when it's time for lunch.
"I am a teacher with only a 20-minute lunch period, and there are three microwaves in a building for 80 people," wrote an impressed educator. "I absolutely love that I can have hot soup right at my desk. I leave the warming part at work and just bring home the inner bowl and lid to wash every day."
More of the best sales to shop today:
Amazon: Score big savings on tech, home goods, clothing and more during the Amazon Winter Sale.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
J.Crew: Get up to 50% off full-priced styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 25% off clearance.
Macy's: Get up to 60% off jewelry, coats, sweaters and more during the Winter Clearance event.
Madewell: Get up to 60% off with code LASTCHANCE during the End of Season Sale.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of items for up to 60% off during the Half-Yearly Sale.
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more, plus an extra 25% off clearance.
Our Place: Get nearly 40% off cookware and more during the Holiday Sale.
Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.