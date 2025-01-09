We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Today's best sales: $50 off the famous Always Pan, 35% off Beats earbuds and more
You can also score a J.Crew sweater for 50% off, a top-selling retinol cream for 40% off and a Stanley tumbler for under $30.
When the winds are whipping and the snow is falling, there's nothing we want to do more than snuggle up indoors. Well, take a look at these 10 deals that'll make these next few months a bit more bearable. First, try making some new healthy recipes with the internet-famous Always Pan while it's $50 off. Then, listen to music, podcasts and more with Beats Studio Buds — they're a solid 35% off. You can also snag one of J.Crew's top-selling sweaters for 50% off, this pretty Stanley tumbler for 20% off and the gentle LilyAna retinol cream (an Amazon shopper favorite!) for 40% off. Keep scrolling to check out all of these deals and more.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Ceramic Nonstick Skillet, 10.5"$99$150Save $51
Beats Studio Buds$100$150Save $50
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, Icicle Gloss, 30 ounces$27$35Save $8
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream$18$30Save $12 with Prime
J.Crew Rollneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn$50$98Save $48
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$28$120Save $92 with coupon
Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket$40$90Save $50
Nextmug Temperature-Controlled 14-Ounce Self-Heating Coffee Mug$100$130Save $30 with Prime
Nioxin Hair Fall Defense Shampoo$23$29Save $6
Blueair Air Purifier$250$300Save $50
Get social media's favorite do-it-all pan. It can braise, sear, steam, sauté, fry, boil and bake, and it comes with a steamer basket that doubles as a strainer. Also included: a wooden spoon and built-in spoon rest for minimal mess. Featuring the brand's proprietary Thermakind (a long-lasting, nontoxic, ceramic nonstick coating), it's safe for all stove tops and oven-safe up to 450°F.
"Some of my favorite features are the dual spouts that make for easier pouring and straining, as well as the lid, which has a small opening on one side in case you need to let steam escape. It's clear that they really thought about the smaller details when designing this pan, which I appreciate," shared Yahoo's Britt Ross in her Always Pan review.
If you want to listen to music, meditations, audiobooks or guided workouts this month, Beats Studio Buds are under $100. They're a great AirPods Pro alternative — they're noise-cancelling, offer up to eight hours of straight listening time (up to 24 hours combined with its charging case) and they're water- and sweat-resistant. They also come with interchangeable silicone ear tips so you can find the best fit.
"I'm really impressed!" said one shopper. "The sound is awesome — super clear with great bass. They fit really well in my ears, and the different ear-tip sizes make sure they stay in place, even when I'm working out. The noise cancellation is a nice touch too — it does a good job of blocking out background noise. They connect really easily to my iPhone, which is a huge plus, and the battery lasts a good while too."
If you prefer a bottle with a built-in straw, Stanley's IceFlow is a good choice — and how wintry is this design? This Dick's-exclusive color is 20% off (along with a few other exclusive shades) right now. This water bottle also features a top handle that makes it easy to take on the go.
"I have multiple Stanley tumblers and I loved this new collection," said one shopper. "I decided to try out the IceFlow bottle and I love it. I purchased the Icicle Gloss [pictured] and it is a beautiful baby pink, not the lilac that the color online shows. I also love the iridescent detailing."
If you've had a bad experience with retinol (red, dry, flaky skin?), you haven't tried this stuff yet. This affordable cream is formulated with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, shea butter and vitamin E to help nourish skin and balance out the powerful main ingredient.
"As an esthetician for over 13 years now, this product is phenomenal," said one expert shopper. "It helps to smooth the skin, tighten pores, balance skin (great for all skin types even sensitive), doesn't leave me dry and flaking and I use it once a day."
This extra-soft J.Crew sweater will become a go-to on cold winter days. The brand's classic rollneck is like mock neck (not quite high enough to be a turtleneck) and has a boxy, slightly cropped fit. Wear it with high-waisted jeans and your favorite pair of booties. And for a limited time, get it for 50% off in six colors.
"I have these mock sweaters in four colors and I love them," said one shopper. "Super warm and cozy! Wish they were a teeny bit longer, but still love them."
If you sleep hot, these moisture-wicking pillows will help keep you comfortable. They're filled with a plush down alternative (100% polyester) that's encased in a soft, breathable sateen cover.
"My husband and I are very picky about our pillows, and we are pleasantly surprised at how comfortable these are," said one five-star fan. "We are both side sleepers, and these have helped both of us have better nights of sleep. They support our necks without feeling like we are too propped up, and they offer enough give to help feel like our necks are being cradled. I'm glad I found these."
This winter weather-approved ski jacket is the perfect weight to keep you warm without overheating or feeling like a marshmallow. The jacket is waterproof and windproof, so you'll stay nice and dry on the slopes if you take a tumble or decide to beat your personal best (or if you're just wearing it to shovel the driveway). Oh, and the inner lining is super cozy and fluffy, which is a major plus.
"Better than North Face," gushed a five-star fan. "I purchased this coat because of the style and the price. [It's] very affordable and cozy. Great length and it's not bulky at all! I went from having a North Face coat to now using this and it's better quality and comfort in my opinion."
Keeping your coffee or tea hot can be difficult while you're dashing around the house on a busy morning. That's where this bestseller comes in. You can set the temperature and keep it there for hours, on or off the charging coaster.
"I use it every day! The temperature is always perfect," said a five-star reviewer. "It looks like a normal mug but oh boy! It is no normal mug! It's beautiful. So easy to use. I just wish the battery lasted longer. Even that doesn't make me take a star away. I absolutely love how well it works."
Here's a great shampoo for hair loss! Alyssa Milano says this brand helped her grow thicker, fuller hair. Of course, some shedding is natural, but this shampoo activates hair follicles and helps keep more strands in place.
"I've used this for two weeks and I'm starting to notice thicker hair," said one fan. "I have normally super fine hair and use a lot of hair products but after this shampoo, my hair is squeaky clean. I have noticed much less hair in the sink, so it definitely is working. ... The scent has a hint of tea tree, which I'm a fan of, and my scalp gets a little tingle. ... I appreciate the results so far and hope after 12 weeks of use that my results will be even better. Highly recommend."
Air purifiers can do a lot — suck allergens and other gunk out of your air, get rid of gross smells and just generally freshen up your space. This one features a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard of air purifiers, to tackle up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That means dust, pollen, bacteria, mold and more are all targeted. Plus, it has a mobile app to help you schedule when its on, monitor air quality in real time and more.
"I love these things. I have this larger one and have bought three smaller ones," said one loyal fan. "Super quiet and then one morning my wife was cooking bacon and the auto kicked in and ramped up to high to clear the air. Tells me the sensors really work and doing their best to keep your air clean. Also gives you status of filter cleanliness and when to change and air quality throughout the day."
More of the best sales to shop today:
Amazon: Score big savings on tech, home goods, clothing and more during the Amazon Winter Sale.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on sale styles.
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off bedding, bath and more.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
J.Crew: Get up to 50% off select full-priced styles.
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off everything, plus an extra 20% off clearance.
Madewell: Get an extra 40% off sale items with code LASTCHANCE.
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of items for up to 60% off boots, coats, leggings and more,
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more, plus an extra 25% off clearance.
Our Place: Get nearly 40% off cookware and more during the Holiday Sale.
Walmart: Shop rollbacks and flash deals of up to 80% off.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.