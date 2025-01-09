Today's best sales: $50 off the famous Always Pan, 35% off Beats earbuds and more

Get social media's favorite do-it-all pan. It can braise, sear, steam, sauté, fry, boil and bake, and it comes with a steamer basket that doubles as a strainer. Also included: a wooden spoon and built-in spoon rest for minimal mess. Featuring the brand's proprietary Thermakind (a long-lasting, nontoxic, ceramic nonstick coating), it's safe for all stove tops and oven-safe up to 450°F.

"Some of my favorite features are the dual spouts that make for easier pouring and straining, as well as the lid, which has a small opening on one side in case you need to let steam escape. It's clear that they really thought about the smaller details when designing this pan, which I appreciate," shared Yahoo's Britt Ross in her Always Pan review.