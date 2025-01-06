Toddler’s hilarious baby doll bedtime routine leaves mom speechless

Every mom has had that moment where they see their child mimicking something they’ve said or done—but sometimes, kids take it in a direction you definitely didn’t see coming. That’s exactly what happened to Brandi Mills, a West Virginia mom, when she handed her 19-month-old daughter, Laney, a baby doll for bedtime.

Laney’s “parenting style”? Let’s just say it’s…no-nonsense.

The viral TikTok video that has moms laughing (and relating)

In a TikTok video that’s now been viewed over 4.4 million times, Brandi films her toddler gently receiving the baby doll as if she’s ready for a sweet bedtime routine. But instead of cuddles and coos, Laney immediately drops the doll into her crib without so much as a second thought. And in true toddler fashion, she makes sure bedtime is extra efficient—by tossing the baby’s bottle across the room, where it bounces straight into the crib.

Brandi’s laugh is audible in the background, and she captions the video: “I fear she may need some parenting classes.”

The comments section was a parenting confession booth, with fellow moms chiming in:

@starfish1125: “We’ve all been doing it wrong. That baby didn’t make a sound. ” ��

@YoYdoYogi : “She said gentle parenting is NOT her style”

@Elijah’Grace: “She gonna need her village because girly is STRESSED”

Brandi admitted to Newsweek that she almost didn’t post the clip, but her family couldn’t stop laughing at Laney’s hilarious bedtime approach. “Kids can be so innocently funny, and this was one of those moments,” she said. Brandi’s already saving the video to share at Laney’s future baby shower.

What kids’ pretend play reveals about their development

While Laney’s bedtime routine for her doll is undeniably funny, parenting experts say moments like these are also incredibly revealing.

Research shows that pretend play plays a critical role in toddlers’ social-emotional development—yes, even the bottle-throwing kind. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), engaging in imaginative play helps children develop empathy, practice problem-solving, and navigate social interactions like sharing and cooperation.

Additionally, pretend play gives children a safe space to process emotions and explore different roles—which might explain why toddlers sometimes replicate parenting styles with their own creative spin.

Dr. Michael Yogman, lead author of the AAP’s The Power of Play report, highlights how play is fundamental to childhood development: “Play is not frivolous: it enhances brain structure and function and promotes executive function, which allows us to pursue goals and ignore distractions.”

Why you should embrace the chaos

For parents watching their toddlers run through wildly unfiltered versions of everyday life, it’s easy to wonder if they’re doing something wrong. But the truth is, these moments are a normal part of development—and they’re even an opportunity for connection.

Embracing the messiness of childhood is essential for fostering learning and growth. As parenting expert Janet Lansbury explains, childhood is meant to be unpredictable—and that’s where the best learning happens. Rather than viewing these moments as disruptions, parents can see them as valuable opportunities for their child’s curiosity, creativity, and resilience to shine.

In practice, this means creating environments where children feel safe to experiment and learn through play, even if it looks a little chaotic. These experiences help toddlers develop essential skills like problem-solving, confidence, and emotional intelligence.

And honestly, isn’t that the beauty of parenting? It’s messy, it’s unpredictable, and sometimes, it’s absolutely hilarious.

Gentle parenting isn’t every toddler’s style (yet)

Whether your toddler is mimicking a soft, gentle bedtime routine or channeling a no-nonsense efficiency like Laney, these moments are a reminder that kids are always watching us—and putting their own spin on what they see.

Laney’s viral moment has clearly resonated with parents who know all too well that toddlers march to the beat of their own drum. Brandi summed it up best: “I can’t wait to show her this when she’s older. It’s such a funny snapshot of who she is right now.”

And as for Laney? She’s got plenty of time to perfect her bedtime routine. For now, her bottle-throwing strategy is a viral hit, and moms everywhere are loving every second of it.

