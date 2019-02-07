The best of New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019
From the biggest trends to the most covetable collections, we round up the new season
Tom Ford kicked off the autumn/winter 2019 season in New York by sending a slew of supermodels down the catwalk in chic tailoring and long slinky gowns. While he noted backstage that this season was all about simplicity, it was a sumptuous, glamorous and very Tom Ford take on simplicity, featuring red velvet jackets, colourful silk separates and bold fur hats.
