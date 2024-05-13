Tom Hiddleston to portray Sir Edmund Hillary in upcoming drama Tenzing

A search is currently underway to cast the lead role of Norgay, who accompanied Hillary on the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in May 1953. Tenzing will also star Willem Dafoe as Colonel John Hunt, the leader of the British expedition up the world's highest mountain. Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, who previously directed documentaries including Sherpa, Miracle on Everest, and Mountain, is making the feature, having been given the exclusive rights to Norgay's story by his family. "I could not be more thrilled to be bringing Tenzing Norgay's story to the screen."