Tom Holland Will Try His Best Not to Spoil ‘Spider-Man 4’

What’s better than three Spider-Men? Four. I can’t promise that Tom Holland’s next Marvel outing will up the Spider-Person count, but I can assure you that Spider-Man 4 is officially a go. Holland confirmed the news this week during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Next summer, we start shooting,” Holland said. “Everything’s good to go—we’re nearly there.” The actor was understandably tight-lipped about letting any plot details slip. Still, Marvel’s iron grip hasn’t stopped Holland from accidentally spoiling entire details of Spider-Man films before. In 2018, he nearly revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that his character doesn’t survive Avengers: Infinity War. A year later, he basically told a whole crowd in Bali the entire plot to Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Last week, Holland passed up another chance to spoil Spider-Man 4 in an appearance on the Rich Roll podcast. He revealed that he already read the script for the fourth Spidey entry but spared any specific details. “It really lit a fire in me,” Holland said. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

For everything else we know about Spider-Man 4, follow along below.

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

What Happened to Peter Parker Before Spider-Man 4?

Holland wasn’t alone the last time we saw him in the Spider-Man suit. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joined forces with Holland’s MCU Spidey to stop an assemblage of villains from all three live-action Spider-Man franchises. Holland’s Peter Parker decides at the end that the best way to protect the people he loves is to wipe his existence from their memories. He effectively returns to his universe as a complete unknown.

What’s Next for Spider-Man?

Many fans believe that the dark ending to Spider-Man: No Way Home may signal a return to Spider-Man’s black symbiote suit. Actor Tom Hardy is currently separated from the MCU timeline in his own Venom trilogy. But he appeared in a mid-credits scene following No Way Home that established his first crossover with Holland’s Spider-Man. Venom leaves a piece of his symbiote behind before returning to his own franchise. There’s no word on an official Spider-Man vs. Venom plot for Spider-Man 4, but No Way Home left the door open.

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be...but until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” Holland told Deadline back in April. “The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Albert L. Ortega - Getty Images

Who Else Is On Board Spider-Man 4?

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will take over for Jon Watts, who helmed the last three Spider-Man films. Outside of Holland, it’s unclear if anyone else in the Marvel universe will appear in the fourth film. However, he is still rumored to appear in the next Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday. The film would reunite his character with actor Robert Downey Jr., even though the Oppenheimer star will play an entirely new villain. The jury is out on how that insane reveal will work itself out.

Could Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Return?

Of course! I don’t know if the magic reunion would hit quite as hard for Marvel fans a second time around, but both actors seem interested in keeping the potential alive. Garfield told Esquire US that he would “100 percent come back if it was the right thing.”

Likewise, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 4 appearance is still on the table. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘Yes!’ ” Maguire told Marvel directly. “Why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

If Tom Hardy joins the trio as Venom, that technically counts as four (!) Spider-Men. See, I knew I was onto something. There’s just a slight snag in our plan. Hardy revealed to AP News that he can’t quite picture how the crossover would work out. “I don’t see him in the next Spider-Man movie, because I’d have the script and I don’t have that," he said. Damn! Hardy’s not on the Spider-Man 4 train? I’ll believe it when I see it.

