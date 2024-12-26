"It's Too Exhausting": Older Adults Are Revealing The Things They're "Getting Too Old" To Deal With Anymore, And As A Millennial, I Related To A LOT Of These

As we get older, it's normal to stop doing things that no longer make us happy. So when older adults from the BuzzFeed Community came through with more things they are "too old to deal with," I decided to round up a few more of their answers below.

1."Giving a shit what people think of me anymore. I don't care. Like me, don't like me. Who cares! Life’s too short. I'd rather be alone."

2."I used to read a book or watch a movie till the end, even if it was boring. Now, I close the book and change the channel without guilt."

"Me too! I used to struggle to stay awake to see the end of some program; if I had somehow known to turn the dayum TV off, I would have functioned a lot better throughout my life!"

3."I’ve stopped contacting people who don’t reciprocate! As a single woman, I was always great at keeping in touch. Now I tell people, either you call me, too, or you won’t be hearing from me again!"

"Same. I put up with it for far too long and was always the one trying to keep in touch, but no one ever bothered to do the same and make the effort. Or I’d start a conversation and be ghosted in the middle of it if I got a response at all.

Needless to say, I have no friends now except my husband and really don’t care anymore. I’m not wasting time and energy. If they cared, they’d reach out without me feeling like I was forcing a friendship. No thanks."

4."I just turned 40, and some friends still think it's ok I can just visit and sleep on their couch, etc. Um, no, I'll get a hotel. I'm too old for that shit."

5."Going to the pharmacy to pick up medicine that you were told was ready, and took way too long to fill as it is, and then you're told they can't find it. And none of the employees knows what's going on in the whole place, not even the pharmacist. I am so tired of that shit. Going all the way to CVS when called to find out, ultimately, something went wrong, but you weren't called. Man, that's getting old. Ok, I feel better after that vent. Lol."

6."Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."

7."Not setting myself on fire anymore to keep others warm. I’m so much better now that I’m older with figuring out who’s a real friend and deserves the 'ride or die' treatment and who’s just a brunch friend who only gets brunch."

— travelcat147

8."HOA’S. Never live in one again."

9."I’m so tired of every container being 'safe.' Those half-paper tops that you have to somehow pull off. I end up with a knife in my hand, stabbing at it and hoping I don’t slip and slit my wrist."

— sassylion363

"The shiny ones are the worst because they have a little 'pull-up tab' to make you *think* it’ll come off (like ketchup bottles), but it’s slippery, and I can never grip it to get it off at all, and the foil/paper combo is harder to cut through."

10."Most amusement park rides. I took the kids and grandkids to Disneyland a few years ago. I no longer see anything fun in being jostled and jerked, spinning upside down, dropping fast, or being made to feel sick to my stomach. How did I ever think that was enjoyable?"

"I've always loved rides, but as I've gotten older, I've had to eliminate types of them one by one. First, it was the ones that spun in circles, then a coaster that did too many flips and twists, and now it seems to be anything that moves. I went to Disney last year and was popping Dramamine the entire time, and I've NEVER had motion sickness until now."

11."I am so tired of watching and listening to people who seem to be able to dismiss all the crimes Trump did. I still can’t understand how his greed and crimes are so easily dismissed. I thought our country was better than that. It is a real downer at my age."

12."Bras and underwear. I’m done wearing hot, binding, sweaty, smelly underwear and bras."

13."I'm 54, and I'm so tired of getting ready, specifically, the complicated shower/hair/makeup routine. If I could give advice to my past self, it would be to create a simple, basic hair and no-makeup (or very minimal) routine for every day and then save the full look for date nights and special occasions. Since I've done full makeup and hair for so long, I don't feel like I look professional enough for work with just a bare face and a ponytail, but that's the level of effort I really want to put forth now. Mornings are a struggle."

14."Relatives who need help… specifically money… and then ignore you after you help, until they need help again. It’s like dealing with elected politicians."

15."Heels!! They are the actual devil."

"I've always loved shoes. Always wore heels to work, even if I had on jeans, because I sat most of the day. But once I started WFH regularly, I lived in slippers and flip flops, and I can't tolerate heels anymore."

