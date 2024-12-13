Toronto hospital left without heat or hot water cancels non-essential activities

TORONTO — A Toronto hospital cancelled all "non-essential" activities on Friday after a boiler system failure cut off its supply of heat and hot water.

Unity Health Toronto called the boiler failure at St. Joseph's Health Centre in the city's west end an "emergency situation" that has affected its ability to provide services across the hospital.

"The health and safety of all of our patients is a top priority and we are working to keep our buildings warm as possible as we resolve the issue," a statement posted to the Unity Health website said.

Unity Health said unless it's a life-threatening emergency, patients should seek out another hospital's emergency department.

It said all non-essential activities were cancelled Friday across its ambulatory, procedural and surgical areas.

The statement said patients receiving dialysis or chemotherapy treatments are not affected and should still attend their appointments.

The hospital network said patients with scheduled appointments will be contacted directly by their care team.

A Unity Health spokesperson declined an interview and referred to the statement when reached for comment Friday.

The network also operates two other hospitals in the city, St. Michael's Hospital and Providence Healthcare.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press