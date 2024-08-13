Toronto Public Health urges vaccinations for at-risk residents as mpox cases rise

TORONTO — Toronto public health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated against mpox as the number of reported cases in the city continues to rise.

Toronto Public Health said Tuesday there has been a spike in reported cases of mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — in late June and July following major events and festivals in the city.

As of July 31, a total of 93 cases have been confirmed this year, compared to 21 confirmed cases reported for the same period last year, it said.

While mpox cases have been reported across the city, there has been a higher concentration of cases in residents in the downtown core, the agency said.

The virus spreads between people through contact with infected lesions, skin blisters, body fluids or respiratory secretions, and can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated materials such as clothes or bedding, it said.

Toronto Public Health said mpox is currently spreading mostly between people who have close, intimate or sexual contact with a person who has the virus, with gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men being most affected.

"Travel is not a significant factor among current cases which suggests local community transmission of the virus," it said in a statement.

The agency said vaccination is the best way to prevent further spread, and recommends two doses for the best protection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

