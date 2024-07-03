New townhome development opening in Grande Dunes near the beach. Here are the details

Close to 100 new townhomes are coming to the Grande Dunes area, a short walk from the beach.

The Promenade at Grande Dunes is a new townhome community on Grande Dunes Boulevard, between North Kings Highway and North Ocean Boulevard. Dream Finders Homes—a national building company with communities in nine states and more than 31,000 homes sold—is leading the project.

With planned street names like Samba Place, Jazz Court and Sashay Court, Alex Wellman, an on-site representative for the Promenade, said the property will have 85 three-floor units. The community offers three-floor plans between 2,180 and 2,466 square feet, ranging from $699,900 to $744,900.

Wellman added that the community homeowners association will oversee outside maintenance and cleaning. The HOA membership also includes the Grande Dunes Ocean Club membership and access to other amenities in the area. Each townhome also has the option of adding an elevator.

With site work such as plumbing and natural gas completed, construction will commence in three phases. Wellman said the first phase should be completed by January 2025, barring delays. Barring construction delays, Wellman said completing the entire property would take about two years.

Wellman said that the Promenade’s clientele is generally second homeowners and people looking for low-maintenance beach homes. Most prospective buyers are between their early 40s and 60s.

The Myrtle Beach area has attracted older residents in recent years, and the Promenade is part of a more significant trend toward accommodating new residents. Sometimes referred to as ‘active adult’ communities, these properties are typically low-maintenance and provide access to amenities like pools, pickleball courts and other options.

The Promenade also adds to the nearly 500 new townhomes planned for the Myrtle Beach area. Developers in Carolina Forest are currently conducting site work on the now-closed Myrtle Beach Speedway that once hosted NASCAR races and famed drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Cale Yarborough.

The combined effort between national builders Lennar and Trilogy Investment Company plans to add more than 400 townhomes for purchase and rent to the Grand Strand community alone.