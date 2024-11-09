Toy drive launched to help families at Christmas

A toy drive to help support families that are struggling financially at Christmas has been launched.

The annual Salvation Army initiative, which collects toys and donations gifts that are distributed in December, supported 499 children in 2023 with 4,000 items.

Launched in 2004, the organisation has collection points at several venues, including its headquarters on Ballacottier Crescent, in Braddan.

Isle of Man church co-leader Captain Rachael Nieuwoudt said Christmas was a time when "financial worries" were brought into "sharp focus".

'Bring some respite'

She said the cost of living continued to have a "devastating impact" on families who could not afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table.

Helping parents provide a gift both eases financial pressures and "helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes", she said.

Other drop off points for gift donations include Isle of Man Bank branches and The Entertainer in the Strand Shopping Centre until 30 November.

There will also be collection boxes in the Noble's Hospital foyer, Garaghyn Glass at the Noble's Hospital site, Ramsey Cottage Hospital, the Western Wellbeing Centre in Peel and the Southern Wellbeing Centre in Port Erin until 6 December.

Ms Nieuwoudt said the appeal this year aimed to be able to "bring some respite to those who are struggling the most".

The gifts, which must be new, can include educational toys, bath toys, books, dolls, action figures, sports equipment, toiletries, make up, gloves, scarves, hats, hair accessories and chocolates and need to be new.

