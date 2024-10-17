Toys ‘R’ Us Mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe to Grace Collection at Bonobos

WHP Global is bringing together two of its brands for the holiday season: Toys “R” Us and Bonobos.

The brand management firm is creating a collection of adult and childrenswear featuring Geoffrey the Giraffe, a mascot of Toys “R” Us since 1988. The capsule will consist of fleece crewnecks and hats and will be sold at the Bonobos Guideshops as well as in select Macy’s locations and online at each company’s e-commerce site.

More from WWD

The collection will launch on Oct. 17, Geoffrey’s ninth birthday. It will retail for $60 for the wool hat, $69 for the kids’ sweatshirt and $129 for the adult sweatshirt.

The Geoffrey-themed products are targeted to Millennials as well as older customers who grew up with Toys “R” Us and have fond memories of the giraffe. That will carry through to the social media efforts where former child actor Jason Biggs, best known for his role in “American Pie,” will be featured.

“Growing up, I would eagerly await the Toys ‘R’ Us catalog to arrive in my mailbox,” said John Hutchison, president of Bonobos. “For this partnership, we wanted to recapture that sense of nostalgia, anticipation and excitement by celebrating Geoffrey on his birthday with a design we know would resonate with our customers and remind them that we didn’t (really) grow up, we’re all still Toys ‘R’ Us kids.”

“Our customers have always loved the quirky, clever and humorous personality of Bonobos,” added Krissie Millan, chief marketing officer of Bonobos. “This comes as an unexpected surprise for our audiences, especially going into the holiday season. We feel this partnership authentically highlights our playful personality while bringing an iconic brand like Toys ‘R’ Us into the fold.”

WHP acquired Toys “R” Us in 2021 and Bonobos in 2023.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.