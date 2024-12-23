I Transformed Iconic Landmarks Into Gingerbread Models, And Wow, I Need The Taj Mahal ASAP
Sara Thompson
·1 min read
Every year, people attempt to create a simple gingerbread house. If you're feeling a bit fancy, you might try to add another story to the home or minnick a specific housing style. But the thing that unites these attempts is that they're all...not so perfect.
So, to avoid all the mess of icing and stale gingerbread, I used AI tech to transform iconic landmarks into gingerbread models I could only dream of constructing:
1.Mount Rushmore
2.The Statue of Liberty
3.Arches National Park
4.The Space Needle
5.The Gateway Arch
6.The Golden Gate Bridge
7.The Alamo
8.The Empire State Building
9.The Lincoln Memorial
10.The Epcot Ball
11.The Eiffel Tower
12.The Taj Mahal
13.Christ the Redeemer
14.The Great Wall of China
15.The Great Pyramid and Great Sphynx of Giza
16.The Colosseum
17.The Tower of Pisa
18.Big Ben
19.Stonehenge
20.London Bridge
21.Sydney Opera House
22.The Acropolis
23.Chichén Itzá
24.Fushimi Inari Taisha
25.The Louvre Museum
26.Arc de Triomphe
27.Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris
What did you think? Which one was your favorite? Which one do you think you could recreate at home? Share your thoughts in the comments!
This post was enhanced using AI-powered creativity tools.
Owners of the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, a top-grossing restaurant that once sprawled across a wooden pier in the Port of Los Angeles, have signed a 49-year lease to rebuild at their historic waterfront home.
President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…
Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will eventually come to a halt, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The Republican lawmaker, who once supported Trump but has since been one of the only ones to stand against him in the party, believes that Trump’s blame game tactics will be the reasoning behind a falling out. In an interview Sunday with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, he said: “It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong, and he needs someon
As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is facing an uncertain future after a pivotal setback this week, when she lost her race to lead Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. The 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly’s (D-Va.) victory sparked new anger in liberals pushing for a generational change in leadership, and some are wondering how Ocasio-Cortez…