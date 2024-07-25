Travel in comfort with these flight-crew-approved trip essentials, all on sale

What you need when traveling: rest, convenience and organization. What you don't need: discomfort, chaos and aggravation. Let the pros show you how it's done. (Amazon)

Got some exciting travel plans coming up? Don't head out the door just yet! There's nothing worse than making it through security only to learn you've forgotten something essential. Let's check some things off the list, shall we? Got your passport and wallet? How about your toiletries? Are you checking a bag or will you be a carry-on traveler?

Now that we've covered the basics, there may be a few items you probably haven't thought of grabbing. We're talking smart buys that seasoned travelers like flight crew members use on the regular. From a No. 1 bestselling travel pillow to a pilot-approved carry-on, a $10 cup holder that attaches to your bag and a $14 phone mount that lets you watch shows at eye level, these expert picks have us saying, "Why didn't I think of that?" And they're all on sale! Ready for takeoff? Taxi down our list for the best flight crew-approved travel essentials. (Also, don't miss our tried-and-true picks for anxiety-free travel.)

Amazon Bagail 8-Piece Packing Cube Set $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon Travel experts and frequent flyers say that a packing cube set is one of the easiest ways to stay organized during travel. If you tend to overpack or always seem to forget something when traveling, they can keep everything tidy and easy to find. In addition to an array of bags in various sizes, this eight-piece set includes a toiletry bag, a shoe bag and a sock bag — and the pros are obsessed. "I'm getting ready for flight attendant training and wanted to buy these to help me organize the many things I need to bring," wrote one reviewer. "What surprised me is that both pairs of high heels fit in the shoe bag." Save $10 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Perilogics Universal In-Flight Phone Holder Mount $10 $18 Save $8 Having to endure a long flight with no in-flight entertainment is a bummer. (Of course, sometimes the entertainment that is available is also a bummer.) Here's your plan B: This phone holder lets you prop up your device to watch your favorite shows or movies, hands-free and at eye level. It easily attaches to your tray table or luggage handle, so it's a no-brainer, space-saving add-on. Flight crew members like it so much, they use it for travel and keep using it once they're back home. "I'm a flight attendant and I commute by plane from Utah to New York and watch TV on my phone the whole time," one flight crew member wrote. "My hand was always hurting from holding my phone that whole time and now i have this, and it's just the absolute perfect solution. Anyone who travels, especially by plane, should have one." $10 at Amazon

Amazon EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow $30 $35 Save $5 If you're the passenger who's always chilly, this one's for you! Those who don't want to spend extra on an airplane blanket that may or may not actually be clean love this travel blanket. It's super soft (and cute) and keeps you warm without taking up too much space, so you won't bother your row-mates. It even folds up and turns into a portable pouch that you can clip to your carry-on when you disembark. "I'm a flight attendant and this blanket is perfect for cold cabins," one professional traveler wrote. "Fits on my suitcase handle perfectly." $30 at Amazon

Amazon Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder and Drink Carrier $10 $14 Save $4 with Prime Speaking of grabbing coffee at your gate, there's nothing worse than buying an overpriced drink at the airport and not having anywhere to set it down. This removable caddy attaches to your carry-on luggage handle and has slots for up to two cups — and yes, the flight attendants of the world use it religiously. "I'm a flight attendant and I love this one!" one wrote on Amazon. "I love the velcro 'quick detachment.' It's the best! I had one before without the velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a pain! This one is great!" Save $4 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag with TSA-Approved Transparent Cosmetic Bag $25 $28 Save $3 with coupon This hanging toiletry bag strikes the balance of being roomy yet compact and it has loads of convenience features that seasoned travelers love. In addition to the six built-in pockets and multiple slots, it comes with a detachable, transparent cosmetic bag that also happens to be TSA-approved — making a trip through the security line so much more convenient. Several flight attendants praise this well-designed bag for simplifying traveling with toiletries. "I am a flight attendant, and it holds everything!!!" the five-star reviewer wrote. "I absolutely love it! The zippers zip with ease and it is well thought out to meet all of your needs. I can't say enough about it." Save $3 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Amazon Bcozzy Neck Pillow for Travel $47 $60 Save $13 Sleeping on a plane is often even more uncomfortable than it sounds. Investing in a travel pillow that makes falling (and staying) asleep a bit easier is a hack that flight crew members swear by. One flight attendant said he uses this No. 1 bestselling travel pillow when heading home after working exhausting international red eyes. He says it makes relaxing in the friendly skies so much easier. "This allows me to sleep and not wake up with a total neck ache," the crew member gushed. $47 at Amazon

Amazon Zero Grid Travel Wallet $16 $25 Save $9 One of my personal secrets to staying calm when traveling is to stay as organized as possible and this compact, palm-sized passport wallet has just enough compartments to keep all of your important documents within reach. It has slots for your passport, cards, a boarding pass and even a pen. Best of all, you won't risk having your digital information stolen or hacked since it has an RFID-blocking system built-in. This passport wallet also comes with two recovery tags from ReturnMe, the world's largest lost and found company. One pilot even gave it a glowing review. "Got this to hold my important things I need to fly — certificate, medical and passport," the travel pro wrote. "They also offer you a lost and found reward thing so if you lose it, it can be easily returned to you and the company provides you a reward." $16 at Amazon

Amazon Charmking Compression Socks $16 $32 Save $16 with coupon When flying the friendly skies, cabin pressure causes lots of travelers' feet to swell. It's smart to invest in compression socks to enhance blood circulation and prevent swelling and these No. 1 bestselling, flight attendant-approved socks come with over 57,000 five-star reviews — plus they are 50% off. "Fight attendant approved!" said a five-star reviewer. "I’m a flight attendant and suffer from swollen everything when I fly two, three or sometimes four flights per day. These socks are comparable to the ones that I’ve previously paid $30 a pair for! They wash well! Comfortable, and really keep my feet from getting tired and swollen throughout the day." Another flight attendant started wearing these at a coworker's recommendation. "[A] senior crewmember suggested I start wearing socks for longer flights/duty days and I’m glad I listened! My feet feel better and I recover faster! The nice designs are an added bonus that get compliments regularly." Save $16 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Hero Neck Passport Wallet and Travel Pouch $23 $30 Save $7 with coupon If you prefer traveling hands-free, this is right up your alley. This multi-functional travel pouch is a passport holder and a wallet. It also has room for credit cards, cash, your phone, boarding passes and other valuables. RFID-blocking technology keeps your personal info secure too. One retired flight attendant who still travels often swears by it. "I am still a traveler looking for products to be lighter for me," the former crew member wrote. "This one does just that. It has room to fit my passport, a credit card or two, and money." Save $7 with coupon $23 at Amazon

Amazon Bubm Double-Layer Electronic Accessories Organizer $19 $24 Save $5 Traveling with a bunch of tech is normal — from your laptop and phone to your portable charger and tablet — but that means there are a lot of cables to store and keep organized. Flight attendants and frequent flyers say this double-layer electronic accessories organizer has room for everything and even has a designated slot for an iPad. "I am a flight attendant and I love this organizer!" one professional wrote. "I keep my iPad, passport, cords, paperwork and hand sanitizer in here. It keeps me organized!" $19 at Amazon

Amazon Epicka Worldwide Travel Adapter with 5 USB ports $23 $25 Save $2 Unless you plan to fully unplug for your overseas trip (this also includes your flat iron), you're going to need an outlet adapter. This one's super compact and easily converts those Euro plugs to allow you to use and charge your devices. It covers more than 150 countries and regions including the USA, Australia and Europe. It even has five USB ports (four Type A and one Type C) to keep your gadgets and gizmos juiced up, giving you more bang for your buck. "As a flight attendant, this is one of my travel must-have," one reviewer wrote. "Having one adapter work virtually worldwide is so convenient as it being able to charge all your devices in one place." $23 at Amazon

Allbirds Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers $90 $100 Save $10 Flight attendants are on their feet for hours, so — when it comes to comfortable shoes — we trust their opinions. Allbirds is already known for having comfy and foot-molding styles, so it's no surprise that the brand's Tree Breezers flats are popular among flight crew members. "I'm a flight attendant and love to have a non-heel option for when I'm working long flights," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It is great to slip on real quick to give my feet a break. They are breathable and so lightweight. It's like wearing slipper socks." $90 at Allbirds

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Ace Air Mesh Fanny Pack $79 $95 Save $16 Dagne Dover is a sleeper travel accessory brand that those in the know swear by. This air mesh fanny pack is durable and intelligently designed with stealth-travel-friendly pockets — plus, it fits an astonishing amount of stuff. When worn cross-body or around the waist, it gives convenient, hands-free access to your passport, wallet, keys and any essentials you want at your fingertips. One airline professional even said she's "obsessed" with this well-designed travel essential. "I wanted a fanny pack that I could wear as a crossbody and I love it," the five-star shopper wrote. "I'm also a flight attendant and it's great for going out and exploring or getting coffee in the gate area." $79 at Dagne Dover

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.