The travel trend that threatens to crush Cornish tourism

The appetite for shorter breaks could mean that West Midlands towns like Ludlow could see a rise in visitors - Richard Klune

Cornwall is out, the West Midlands is in. Or at least, that could be the case in the not-too-distant future if domestic travel patterns continue as they have this year.

The British accommodation provider Hoseasons says that there is a growing demand for “holiday snacking” – taking shorter breaks, more frequently – rather than week-long or fortnightly getaways. The trend, it says, has contributed to its most successful year in eight decades.

Sykes Cottages has also listed “staycation snacking” as its number-one trend for 2024, saying that it has seen a nine per cent uplift in long weekend bookings, year on year.

Research by Hoseasons showed that more than half of the British population planned more than two UK breaks in 2024, and the proportion travelling on short breaks (just two to five nights) had increased from 66 per cent to 75 per cent in a decade.

So how would the British holiday map change, if we continue to snack rather than indulge in traditional longer meals?

The losers at the picnic

The southwest of England remains the most popular destination for domestic tourism, by some margin. However, Hoseasons says that Devon stole the top spot from Cornwall in 2024 due, in part, to the quicker drive times which are convenient for shorter trips.

Compared to previous years, the tourism industry in Cornwall has endured a “challenging” period, according to South West Tourism. Domestic visitors are not spending as much money due to cost of living pressures, and poor weather took a hit on the businesses reliant on summer footfall. The long-running theme park, Flambards, closed its doors in November because of rising costs and falling visitor numbers.

Devon stole the top spot as England’s most popular holiday destination, according to new research. Above, the idyll of Woolacombe - Loop Images

A report in June by the South West Business Council showed that summer bookings in the region were at their “lowest point for 10 years”. Meanwhile, package holidays to Europe are more popular than ever, which has taken its toll on Cornwall – which sells itself for its British brand of sun, sea and sand. Jet2holidays recently revealed it would be adding 35,000 extra summer seats in 2025 to meet demand.

When questioned on the holiday snacking trend, Trevor Broome, the Vice Chairman of Visit Cornwall, said that it had observed more intra-Cornwall travel this year. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve observed a significant rise in visitors from across the wider South West region,” he said. “However, like any sector, tourism must remain agile and innovative to adapt to changing trends – something Cornwall has consistently excelled at.”

The sweet spot

Other parts of the country are cashing in on the holiday snacking movement, including the West and East Midlands – regions within a couple of hours for the majority of the UK population.

More people (both from the UK and internationally) visited the West Midlands in 2023 than ever before, with 145.4m visits: up five per cent from 141.2m in 2022. Solihull welcomed six million visitors in 2023, with the number of full-time jobs supported by tourism up nine per cent year on year.

The East Midlands is seeing a tourism spike, too. Nottingham and Nottinghamshire welcomed 34.33m visitors in 2023, up 4 per cent. with a total economic impact of £2.36bn, largely thanks to domestic visits.

Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, one of the many attractions that could see a boon in visitors - Lee Warren Photography

Surprisingly, given the beauty on their doorstep, residents of Scotland appear less partial to holidays close to home. A study carried out by the Scottish Tourism Index in early August found that only 33 per cent of Scots had taken a break in Scotland so far in 2024 – down from 36 per cent in their August 2023 survey. Less than half (48 per cent) said they planned to take a Scottish holiday later in the year, which was down seven per cent year on year. Overseas holidays, however, were up.

The opposite of ‘slow travel’

In sustainable travel circles, one oft-discussed method to help reduce the carbon footprint of travel (beyond boycotting aviation entirely) is to travel less, for longer. This is known as slow travel, as championed by Holly Tuppen, author of Bradt’s Slow Travel Family Breaks guidebook.

“I often recommend that people travel less often but for longer, especially when jumping on a flight, but there are times when a holiday snack is a healthy alternative for you and the place you visit,” says Tuppen.

“Earlier this year, [my family] holed up in an eco-cabin on the Gower Peninsular for three days, and it was one of my favourite trips of the year. We had so little time we ditched the car and instead walked to pubs, local village shops and beaches, injecting money into the local economy at a time in the year when tourism is quieter. It was just the antidote to normal life we needed and we felt surprisingly rested and restored.”

Tuppen recommends taking these shorter trips off-season, when places need the income. She also suggests maximising time by making the journey part of the experience, switching the car of the train, for example.

Where to take your ‘holiday snack’ in 2025

The Peak District

The UK’s first national park is located in between the north’s most densely populated urban centres of Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester, and is also easily accessible from Birmingham. The Peak District has suffered from overcrowding in recent years, particularly from daytrippers, with reports of gridlocked roads on the busiest days of the year. But there are plenty of quieter corners to discover, as outlined in our guide to the national park.

Somerset

Given that Devon has pipped Cornwall to becoming Hoseasons’ destination of the year due to the shorter drive, logic would dictate that Somerset – one step further back from Devon for much of the country – will benefit from the trend, too. The county has a flourishing food scene, including Michelin-starred restaurants, a clutch of new openings in Bruton, and plenty of cider and cheese to be purchased from the barn door.

Shropshire

A stone’s throw from the West Midlands, Shropshire is also convenient as a staycation destination for people of Wales and the northwest sprawl of Manchester and Liverpool. It’s already fiercely proud. As part of our search for England’s greatest county, we asked Twitter users to vote for their favourite. In a series of polls, Shropshire trumped the likes of Cornwall, Devon and North Yorkshire, claiming 63 per cent of the vote in the final.