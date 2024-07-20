Travelers Are Sharing The Rare "Perfect Destinations" They Would Recommend To Any Tourist

With so many incredible places in the world, how can you even decide where to go? Well, redditor u/AliveRelationship551 asked, "According to your personal experience, which country do you think is the PERFECT tourist destination?" Here is how avid travelers responded, so consider adding these to your must-visit list.

1."Turkey. Of all the places I've visited this would be my vote. The country is big enough to offer lots of variety. There are excellent quality goods and services. Plus, you get Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and European elements all in one place."

—u/Amaliatanase Tawatchaiprakobkit / Getty Images

2."I’ve been to 60 countries and Vietnam three times, and it’s definitely one of my absolute favorite destinations. It’s so vibrant and quirky, with amazing food. It feels safe, it’s constantly changing, and the people are really friendly. The country has become great at tourism over the past 15 years."

—u/rebeccavt Gonzalo Azumendi / Getty Images

3."The Republic of Georgia. Especially if you enjoy good food, the cuisine in this country is full of great flavor in just about every dish. Also, there's beautiful countryside and wonderful wines. Make sure you try 'black' wine from the Saperavi grape."

—u/lenaloveslatex Artmarie / Getty Images

4."The USA. It feels like cheating to give this response because the States are so large, but the truth is that there is just so much to see. Great cities (New York, San Francisco, LA, Chicago, Boston, Washington, just to name a few), plenty of nature (especially on the West Coast; love Yosemite and the Grand Canyon), and it's easy to communicate since the vast majority of people speak English. The downside is that flights can be expensive and long, even just to get around the states."

—u/Ancesterz Mihai P / Getty Images/500px Prime

5."Mexico. It has everything, including unbelievably delicious cuisine (ranging from the cheapest street food to expensive restaurants), a magnificent and vast capital, charming small towns, stunning beaches, and breathtaking museums and landmarks. I've visited around 30 countries, and it is my undisputed number one."

—u/poprostukuba Merrill Images / Getty Images

6."I have been to 44 countries, and Japan is the ideal tourist destination. Japan has a rich cultural heritage, diverse and breathtaking natural scenery, and top-notch hospitality. Japanese cuisine is designated UNESCO intangible heritage. There are 47 prefectures in Japan, each with its own distinctive character. I have been to Japan six times and have never been bored. There is so much to do, see, and experience there."

—u/AliveRelationship551 ÃÂ© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

7."Iceland. It's easy to get around the whole country by car, and there's something new to be in awe of around every corner."

—u/echinopsis_ Matteo Colombo / Getty Images

8."Peru. If you can speak Spanish or are fine using Google Translate to get around in other areas outside of Cusco and Lima, you'll find a wonderful place with a lot to offer. Macchu Picchu, in particular, is incredible. It's the one famous place I feel is underrated. No matter how much people talk about how cool it is, it's still better than anything you expect when you see it yourself."

—u/35mmistoobig Matt Champlin / Getty Images

9."I'm going with Greece. Unparalleled history, incredible sites, and museums. Stunning natural beauty, obviously islands, but more than just perfect summer vibes. Inexpensive, friendly people who are very hospitable and welcoming to visitors."

—u/Enosis21 Joakimbkk / Getty Images

10."Thailand. It's cheaper than Japan, but there is lots to do and see, from cultural experiences to the beach and even a party scene. It's just got something for everyone. The food is fantastic as well."

—u/SmashBrosUnite Boonchai Wedmakawand / Getty Images

11."Cliché, maybe, but I'm going with France. The sheer number of beautiful villages, cities, and historical sites is astonishing. The sites are always well-kept and renovated with top-notch facilities. Their castles and historical buildings are more pretty and grandiose than those in Spain and Italy. France has a wide variety of sceneries, regions, and climates from the hot south (which feels vaguely Italian) to rugged Brittany, where you feel like you could be in Ireland."

—u/traboulidon Julian Elliott Photography / Getty Images

12."Slovenia. It's incredibly underrated. I had the best trip of my life in this country. Bled and the Julian Alps are amazing, and Ljubljana is so much fun."

—u/Funky_pigment Kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13."Italy. There's so much to see and do in this country, and the food is great! The public transportation might not be the most punctual, but it's pretty decent. Long-distance trains are especially good, and I dare say they are among the best in Europe. In my opinion, Italy is the best country for tourism in Europe. I'd go back anytime in a heartbeat."

—u/AzimuthPro Maremagnum / Getty Images

14."Switzerland. It boasts great infrastructure, high quality of life, and it's one of the most beautiful places in the world."

—u/wandpapierkritiker Tawatchaiprakobkit / Getty Images

15."Australia. My friend and I traveled the Great Ocean Road from Melbourne, then flew to Cairnes to drive up to Port Douglas to dive in the Great Barrier Reef. Then we flew to Sydney to climb the bridge and watch Macbeth at the Sydney Opera House. It was an amazing trip!"

—u/catpunsfreakmeowt Shahzad Siddiqui / Getty Images

16."New Zealand. This country has incredible geographic diversity, great food, great coffee, and amazing wine, and it's not wildly expensive. You can go from Wellington and get any food imaginable to the middle of a volcanic plane surrounded by green mountains in just a few hours. I'd go all the time if it weren't so far away."

—u/BetaCuck_1776 Michael Hall / Getty Images

17."I have visited some thirty-odd countries, and Norway is one of my top spots. Lofoten is pure, rugged beauty. There are no crowds. There are spots where you have everything in one frame: beach, snow, mountains, waterfalls. And we spotted rainbows three times in three days. It was out of the world."

—u/Life-Rope89 Dennis Fischer Photography / Getty Images

18."Portugal! I traveled throughout my 20s and never wanted to return to the same place twice since there was so much to see in the world. However, I'm returning to Portugal for my third extended visit. I love the beaches, the people, the food, and the whole vibe there."

—u/bikealjackson Brandon Rosenblum / Getty Images

19."I've been to about 25 countries. After visiting China, that number stopped growing because I just kept returning. It's a large enough country to keep me busy, and each place is very different. It's also not too 'easy' of a destination, so I still feel a real sense of adventure."

—u/AW23456___99 Prasit Photo / Getty Images

20."I thought Belize was spectacular. It's culturally and geographically diverse in a small enough area to explore in a reasonable amount of time. There are wonderful people. It has the most amazing historical sites, and the country is affordable. Tourism has been getting a lot bigger recently, and for good reason."

—u/cassiuswright Matt Champlin / Getty Images

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.