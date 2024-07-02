Travis Barker Hopes His 'Run Travis Run' Event 'Motivates' People to 'Get Outside': 'It Should Feel Fun' (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Blink-182 drummer also opened up about how wellness brought him and wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker together

Courtesy of Mascot Sport Travis Barker

Travis Barker had one goal when he decided to recently cosplay Forrest Gump: to encourage people to "get outside."

So in late June, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, recreated the running scene from the 1994 cinema classic as a way to launch his new "run and wellness experience" Run Travis Run.

In the clip, which Barker shared on Instagram, his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker cheered him on from the sidelines shouting a famous line from Forrest Gump which she put a spin on for her husband: "Run Travis, run!"

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images Travis Barker

The idea behind the promo and the event, Run Travis Run, which will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 6 and in Queens, New York on Sunday, July 21, is that running doesn't have to be intimidating.

"I don't want it to be discouraging," the Barker Wellness founder told PEOPLE over the phone from Los Angeles. "It should just be fun, and I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks. Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside."

For those who are looking for something more than running, Run Travis Run will host a range of wellness offerings including breath work and cold plunges.

"My friend, Lucas, who I do breath work with, and it was really instrumental in one of the things that helped me fly again. He's going to be there," says Barker, who avoided flying for 13 years following his traumatic 2008 crash.

Not only has health and wellness been important to the "I Miss You" musician on an individual level, but it's what he and the Poosh founder, 45, initially bonded over.

"One of the main reasons we were so close is because we would always work out together, run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship," Barker said of his relationship with his wife. "We were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

He added: "It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Run Travis Run is emblematic of how Barker has found wellness and working out to be "critical" for him, especially when he hits the road with his band.

"I never like getting out on tour and feeling rusty the first week," he says. "By the time I'm out on tour, I'm well-trained and ready to go out there and give it my all and be able to execute anything I have in my head."

Read the original article on People.