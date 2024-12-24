Travis Scott and Daughter Stormi, 6, Spread Holiday Cheer as They Help Cactus Jack Foundation Donate 2,000 Toys and Bikes

The rapper's foundation hosted its fifth annual Winter Wonderland event at an HBCU in Houston on Dec. 21

Travis Scott is spreading holiday cheer in his hometown of Houston!

The Grammy-nominated rapper, 33, and his Cactus Jack Foundation hosted the fifth annual Winter Wonderland Park toy and food drive on Saturday, Dec. 21, ultimately donating thousands of gifts and bags of food to the community.

The event was a family affair for Scott, who brought his siblings, parents and daughter Stormi, 6½, along for the ride, as well as extended family members. The “Sicko Mode” rapper and Stormi, whom he shares with ex Kylie Jenner, personally handed out gifts to children in the community.

Cactus Jack and the Houston Food Bank gave more than 2,000 toys and bikes, including 200 Nike Cactus Jack sneakers, dolls and gear from the Houston Astros, Fanatics, Space Village and more, as well as 1,000 bags of food.

Matthew Casby Travis Scott and Stormi Webster hand out gifts in Houston on Dec. 21.

Related: How Travis Scott's 10-Year-Old Days Before Rodeo Became the Highest-Selling Mixtape in History

Santa Claus made a special appearance at the winter wonderland-themed park outside, as did rapper Don Toliver and Love Island USA star Serena Page.

The event was held at Texas Southern University, a historically Black university in Houston. Scott’s family has a long legacy with HBCUs, as his father Jacques Webster, brother Joshua Webster, grandmother Bernice Webster, grandfather Waymon Webster, great-uncle Harold Sargent, great-uncle OC Sargent, cousin Akili Sims, cousin Tej Webster, uncle Travis Webster and aunt Senora Webster all attended Prairie View A&M University. His mother Wanda Webster attended Grambling State University, while his sister Jordan Webster went to Howard University and his great-uncle Waldo Sargent went to Texas Southern University.

Matthew Casby Stormi Webster smiles as dad Travis Scott takes her photo on Dec. 21 in Houston.

Matthew Casby Gifts at the Winer Wonderland in Houston on Dec. 21.

This marked the first year that the Waymon Webster Scholarship Program was a part of the event; the program, named for Scott’s grandfather, has awarded over $1 million in scholarships to more than 100 graduating seniors at HBCUs since 2019. At Saturday’s event, students could sign up for more information on the program and learn how to apply for a scholarship.

Scott launched the Cactus Jack Foundation in 2020 in order to empower youth by providing access to education and creative resources

Matthew Casby Travis Scott at his Winter Wonderland event in Houston on Dec. 21.

Related: Owen Wilson Makes Surprise Appearance During Travis Scott's 2024 Rolling Loud Set

In addition to the foundation, Scott has his Project H.E.A.L., which was launched after 10 of his fans died in a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in 2021.

In conjunction with the Cactus Jack Foundation, Project H.E.A.L. unites initiatives ranging from academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and solutions for event safety. These efforts, independently and collectively, aim to solve challenges impacting today's youth.



Read the original article on People