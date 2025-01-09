Treat your mane to this popular $23 hair-growth serum: 'Tripled in thickness'

Thinning hair is a common gripe in my circle of 40- and 50-something friends. I, myself, was once fawned over (and occasionally cursed) by stylists for my ridiculously thick mane. Not anymore. A combo of surgeries, tight hairdos, aging and a rollercoaster of hormonal shifts seem to have left my crown barer, my part a hair wider and my ponytail significantly skinnier. Whatever the root cause, I'm ready to show my scalp some love. One buzzy treatment option is this caffeinated Multi-Peptide Hair Serum by The Ordinary. It can't prevent hair loss, but it can help promote growth — and shoppers are scooping it up.

Hair health starts at the scalp. This light, water-based, leave-in treatment provides the scalp with nutrients, activates blood vessels to encourage growth and helps hair appear thicker. It is formulated for all hair types and features a marquee combo of mane-boosting ingredients. Of note:

Peptides : These strings of amino acids are the building blocks for proteins. They're trending nowadays in hair-care and skin-care products, and for good reason. The evidence is out there that peptides may be a safe alternative to products containing minoxidil.

Caffeine : When used topically, this popular stimulant can encourage hair growth. Studies show that caffeine prolongs your hair's growth phase.

Camellia extract: This oil, obtained from the leaves of certain tea plants, helps promote and regulate hair growth. It does this by moisturizing strands and restoring the health of dry, damaged locks.

Also impressive? What this serum doesn't contain: It's alcohol-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, aluminum-free, cruelty-free and vegan. Plus, it's simple to use: Massage in a few drops before bed. No rinse needed.

Feeding your scalp the nutrients it needs may help foster growth. (Getty Images)

It's a hit over on TikTok where #theordinaryhairserum's before-and-after videos have amassed millions of views. One trichologist even took to the platform to praise the product, saying, "I absolutely love that caffeine is the first ingredient, as there is research out there on caffeine and hair growth," and "acetyl tetrapeptide-3 has been compared to Rogaine when mixed with a few other natural ingredients."

The Ordinary has long been celebrated for its affordable, effective skin-care products, including its top-rated plumping serum, eye depuffer and toner. Our own beauty editor, Jennifer Romolini, has called its under-$10 exfoliating peel "a new favorite," adding that it "resulted in a tingly, clean feel and a glowy complexion immediately after use."

This multi-peptide hair treatment is garnering similar praise from Amazon shoppers, who are experiencing striking results. (A wild 6,000-plus shoppers have picked up a bottle in the past month alone!)

This convert called it "a miracle" for their hair, which was "so incredibly thin." They continued: "It’s been two months and the results are actually insane. It’s gotten so much thicker, genuinely probably tripled in thickness. It’s grown three inches. Overall just so much healthier. My baby hairs and lost hairs at my hairline grew back. ... The bottle lasts a while too."

"The Ordinary never disappoints," wrote another. "I love this brand so much. They get it right every time. If you want that additional boost in your hair restoration, this serum will help. ... My new growth was noticeably thicker. ... I like that it’s not greasy and messy."

A final fan thanked the product for their newly "voluminous hair," noting: "My hair is fuller overall. It's not as thin and wispy as it used to be."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.