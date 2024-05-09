Treat yourself: A national smoothie brand opens a new Midlands location. Here’s where

A new spot for cool drinks has opened its doors just in time for the summer.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which boasts locations across the U.S., opened a new shop at 1301 Broad St. in Sumter. The Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce touted the debut in a May 8 Facebook post.

“Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s Grand Opening Celebration was a SMASH HIT!” the chamber exclaimed in the social media post, noting the new shop’s “tropical vibes” and “delicious treats.”

The new Sumter Tropical Smoothie is located at a site that formerly was home to a Checkers restaurant. It’s in a bustling commercial area. Other nearby businesses include Walmart, Michaels, Petco, T.J. Maxx, Ross and more. About 30,000 cars per day travel down that stretch of Broad Street, per state transportation statistics.

The menu at Tropical Smoothie Cafe includes, as you would expect, a host of smoothies, including fruit blends, super veggie smoothies and fusion offerings. The restaurant also offers acai bowls, wraps, flatbreads, and more.

There are more than 1,300 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide, per the company’s franchising website.