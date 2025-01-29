I tried Function Health: How one platform helped me better understand my body

As a busy mother and founder, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to make time for your health. Health checkups tend to fall to the bottom of the list between work, family, and personal commitments. That’s why I was intrigued when I heard about Function Health, a platform designed to empower individuals with comprehensive health insights and biomarker tracking. Could this be the proactive health tool I’ve been looking for?

Here’s my experience with Function Health—and how it has already impacted how I approach wellness.

Why I decided to try Function Health

When Dr. Mark Hyman, founder of Function Health, explained that our healthcare system focuses more on managing illness than preventing it, it struck a chord with me. Chronic conditions are on the rise, and too many health issues are only caught when it’s too late to do anything but manage symptoms. Function Health aims to change this with a personalized, prevention-focused approach.

An estimated 80% of women suffer from some hormone imbalance, leading to symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, infertility, hot flashes, persistent weight gain, hair loss, pelvic pain, fatigue, and more. Dr. Hyman told me, “Function is dedicated to changing this narrative by giving women the whole picture of what’s going on in their bodies so they can discover underlying deficiencies or issues that could be impacting their reproductive health.”

With a simple annual membership fee of $499 (Motherly readers get a discount with code MOTHERLY), Function Health offers access to over 100 lab tests (five times more than a typical checkup!). These tests cover hormones, metabolic markers, heart health, and even reproductive health—key areas many mothers, like myself, often worry about but rarely get thoroughly tested.

The platform also promises actionable insights from top doctors, plus tools to track your health over time. As someone who thrives on data and actionable advice, I was eager to try it out.

My experience: Scheduling and testing

Getting started was refreshingly simple. Function Health’s onboarding process is seamless, integrating scheduling for lab work through Quest Diagnostics directly into the platform. After signing up, I was able to book a convenient appointment online.

The lab visit itself was quick and professional—there were no kits to manage at home, just a straightforward blood draw and urine sample handled by Quest Labs. Within a couple of weeks, my results appeared on my personalized dashboard. Even better, a clinician followed up with a detailed explanation of my results, biometrics, and actionable steps based on the findings.

A deeper look into my results

One feature that immediately caught my attention was the biological age calculator, which estimates your body’s age based on key biomarkers. I was thrilled that my biological age was 11 years younger than my calendar age—a gratifying reminder that my dedication to prioritizing my health is paying off.

However, the clinician report also highlighted some areas for improvement. Specifically, my results showed elevated LDL particles and cholesterol, which are markers for potential heart health issues. The report emphasized the importance of adopting heart-healthy habits, including:

A diet rich in healthy fats like those found in avocados and nuts

Regular physical activity, including cardio and strength training

This actionable guidance felt empowering rather than overwhelming. It gave me a clear starting point for making small but impactful changes.

How Function Health fits into a proactive wellness routine

I’ve previously explored tools like Prenuvo, which offers detailed whole-body scans for early detection of potential health issues (read about that experience here). Function Health is the perfect complement to that approach, focusing on lab-based insights while empowering you to take action between doctor visits.

For mothers, particularly those juggling careers and families, Function Health offers insights into key health concerns, including hormone imbalances and stress management. The platform’s female health panel includes reproductive hormones like estradiol, FSH, and AMH—offering invaluable context for navigating fertility, postpartum recovery, or menopause.

Is it worth it?

Function Health isn’t a replacement for your doctor—but it’s an incredible complement to traditional healthcare. The data can be shared with your provider, helping you become a more informed and proactive advocate for your well-being.

For me, the experience has been empowering. Seeing my biological age affirmed the positive impact of my health priorities, while the guidance on my heart health gave me a clear path forward. If you’ve ever felt like healthcare happens to you rather than with you, Function Health might be what you need.

What you can do to get started

If you’re considering Function Health, here are a few tips:

Use the Motherly discount code. Sign up with code MOTHERLY to get a discount on your annual membership.

Identify your health goals. Whether it’s improving energy, managing stress, or understanding hormonal changes, knowing your priorities can guide you.

Review your results with your doctor. Function Health’s insights are actionable, but your doctor can help put them in the broader context of your medical history.

Make incremental changes. The platform suggests tweaks to your diet, supplements, or lifestyle—start small to build sustainable habits.

Function Health is a reminder that self-care isn’t selfish—it’s essential. And as mothers, investing in our health isn’t just for us—it’s for the people who count on us.