I Tried McDonald's New Sandwich & It's Their Best Item In Years

I love a good burger, but when it comes to McDonald's, I've always been been more of a McNugget fan. So when McDonald's announced that the Chicken Big Mac, which has made appearances on menus around the world, was finally coming to the U.S., I was intrigued.

Delish editors had a few questions about the Chicken Big Mac: Would the chicken taste like a McCrispy or McChicken? Or is it flat like a McNugget? Well, we got an early taste of the Chicken Big Mac and we were... surprised and pretty impressed.

Just like the classic Big Mac that was introduced in 1968, the Chicken Big Mac has three pieces of bread and two patties. There are no onions, but it does have a slice American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, and, of course, Big Mac Sauce. As for the patties? They are tempura-battered chicken patties, and most of us agreed they have the same texture and flavor as Chicken McNuggets.

The Chicken Big Mac is a bit saucier than the original, but that could also be a fluke. The chicken patties are larger than the Big Mac's beef patties, and wider than the buns, which made eating the sandwich a bit messy. After one bite, my Chicken Big Mac fell apart, but this could also be a personal problem. Everyone else seemed to enjoy a fairly intact sandwich.



Overall, it's a solid new offering that any lover of McDonald's chicken sandwiches should try.

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA.

Starting today, October 10, the Chicken Big Mac is available on U.S. menus for a limited time. How do you think it compares to the OG Big Mac or the McChicken?

