I Tried Omnilux’s New Mini Red Light Therapy Devices—Here Are My Thoughts

If you’re into beauty, you’ve almost certainly seen Omnilux Contour Face on your social feeds—and you’ve probably considered investing in one if you haven’t already. This game-changing, FDA-approved red light therapy face mask has been clinically proven to help reduce fine lines, minimize redness, and lift pigmentation with regular use—and it’s got some impressive customer-submitted before-and-after photos to prove it. It’s no wonder this red light therapy mask has quickly become one of the most popular models in the LED light therapy mask space.

I reviewed the brand’s original Contour Face Mask previously and was thoroughly impressed with how well it improved my crepey, aging skin over the course of only a few weeks. While time is most certainly a thief, my skin looked like it had recaptured years with how smooth it was just by using it three to five times a week.

Omnilux Contour LED Red Light Therapy Mask

Though it’s not an instant-fix miracle worker (and certainly is not a replacement for a solid and consistent skincare regimen), the easy-to-use mask is a more reasonable, affordable, and effective alternative to the more dramatic cosmetic alternatives out there, including injectables and laser treatments.

If you’re unsure whether red light therapy is the right skincare approach for you, you can try it without paying the full $400 for the brand’s original face mask. Omnliux recently launched two under-$100 mini red light therapy devices designed to spot-treat specific areas of the face: the Omnilux Mini Eye Brightener and the Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector.

I got the opportunity to try both new mini devices to see how they stack up to the original Contour Face Mask. Read on to hear my thoughts.

Ommnilux Mini Eye Brightener

Are you tired of staring at crow’s feet and dark circles? Omnilux’s Mini Eye Brightener Device might be the noninvasive and budget-friendly solution you’ve been seeking. Sure, people might call them ‘smile lines,’ but that doesn’t make them any less bothersome when we have to look at them every day. You power this device by charging it and then applying a two-sided wearable Hydrocolloid Patch (one side attaches to the tool and the other to your skin). Then, you turn it on to begin hydrating, brightening, and firming the skin under and around your eyes.

The supercharged patches themselves are infused with amino acid-rich peptides and niacinamide, which brighten, plump up fine lines, and firm your skin. And though you might not immediately see the results after those early initial uses, you will feel a difference almost immediately. My skin just felt less puffy and more hydrated after each 10-minute session—including the first time I used it.

Mini Eye Brightener

Like many users, I, too, noticed a difference after using this tool four to five times a week for about three weeks. Not only did the lines around my eyes look less severe and stubborn, but the entire area looked less puffy, brighter, and refreshed, which is saying a lot for someone who definitely gets less than eight hours of sleep a night.

The benefits of the Mini Eye Brightener are the same as those of the Omnilux Contour Face: you’ll notice a difference in your fine lines, puffiness, and pigmentation if you’re consistent, but only in the orbital region it’s applied to. It does require a commitment—you have to use it several times a week to notice a difference, but when you do, the results are truly impressive.

I especially appreciated that the Eye Brightener was easier to use compared to its full-sized predecessor (which also isn’t infused with a hydrocolloid serum). Unlike the Contour Face, which requires some distraction-free downtime to utilize unless you’re an impressive multitasker, the Eye Brightener is something you can pop on any time and be mobile and active without jeopardizing the results. I was able to work, do chores, and live life as normal without the hands-free, cords-free patch getting in the way.

Though the Ommnilux Mini Eye Brightener is $95 and comes with some Hydrocolloid Patches, you’ll have to invest in additional patches, which are sold separately, if you want to keep up the youthful treatments. And, believe me, it’s worth it.

Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector

Like the Eye Brightener, the Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector is a great spot-treatment solution for those who want to target bothersome areas on their forehead and cheek areas. While my forehead doesn’t have too many lines that irk me like the lines around my eyes, I do have sun spots on and around my cheeks that bother me every day, especially if I choose to go without makeup.

Mini Skin Corrector

I wish I could say that I’ve been a devout SPF wearer all my life, but I spent the better part of my teens and early twenties neglecting daily sunscreen, which is why I’ve noticed my unsightly age spots popping up more and more. Because of this issue, my days of going without makeup are few and far between, which is where the Skin Corrector works its magic.

The Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector not only evened out my face’s texture and tone, but it also reduced the appearance of the noticeable sunspots and redness around my cheeks.

Instead of having to camouflage and blend these uneven spots with tinted moisturizer every day, I found that the Skin Corrector made their appearance much less noticeable after a few weeks of use. But, like the Eye Brightener, you have to stick to a routine of using it consistently to see results. If you’re bothered by forehead or glabella lines and wrinkles and aren’t ready to go the neuromodulator (i.e., Botox and Dysport) route, this might be a great entry-level alternative—though it will not achieve the same results as injectables, of course.

Final Thoughts

While neither of Omnilux’s new mini devices is a magic patch that will replace a good skincare routine or in-office procedures, it’s worth considering both as next-best-thing solutions—especially if you’re not ready to spend $395 on the Omnilux Contour Face.

