I tried this season’s ‘Marmite’ knitwear for men – these are the best

Like any sensible 55-year-old man, I delegated any personal style decisions to my wife several years ago. Now I’m like a child. I wear what I’m told. And generally, it works out well. But every so often we have what I describe as fashion friction. I see something I like, and my wife disagrees. It happened in New York in September at a J Crew store. It was a brown brushed alpaca blend cardigan. In my eyes it was a thing of beauty. Fluffy, playful, autumnal. At $169 it was more than I normally spend on a cardie, but J Crew went into administration in the UK in 2020, closed its stores and took all its preppy collegiate garb back to New England where the cast of Succession now seem to wear it all.

“It’s hideous,” said my wife.

“It’s beautiful,” I argued.

“Brown is a horrible colour,” she persisted.

“Sting used to wear fluffy jumpers,” I tried.

Invoking eighties-era Sting in a fashion debate was a desperate measure. I was doomed to failure and left the cardigan in the shop. The regret still stings. It is available online in the UK for £221, but like a holiday romance, the moment has passed. It wouldn’t be the same back home.

Harding cites eighties-era Sting (centre) as his regrettable style icon for this experiment - Getty

The episode illustrates a change in men’s fashion. For many years knitwear has been safe ground because choices have been limited. On the high street, not much has happened. v-neck or crew neck? Lambswool, cotton, merino or cashmere? Black, navy, light grey or dark grey? Slim fit or relaxed fit? Everything was a variation on a standard theme. We couldn’t go wrong. Patterns were for children.

But then Daniel Craig went and ruined it all. The 007 actor, a style icon for middle-aged men, signed a deal with Spanish fashion brand Loewe and appeared in adverts for their wacky men’s knitwear. Sporting floppy hair and round-rimmed glasses, he wore a jumper that could best be described as “geography teacher at the staff Christmas party”. How were we supposed to get inspiration from that?

Daniel Craig’s Loewe look

Although the look isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, it did reveal that things have switched up in men’s knitwear, as personal stylist Nick Hems explains.

“Knitwear is having a renaissance at the moment, particularly British brands, and especially the cardigan,” he tells me. “You will find a lot more variety in stores, which means men have much more choice than has been available in the last few years.”

From chunky knits to knitted vests, this knitwear bonanza creates challenges. Just see Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal, a modern-day menswear trendsetter of the highest order, on Graham Norton’s chat show wearing a semi-sheer Gucci cardigan stretched across his chest. How’s the average man supposed to tackle that look?

“Brands are also being more experimental with fabrics, you’ll notice more garments in fabrics such as brushed wool, alpaca and boiled wool,” continues Hems. “This all means that men have to think a bit more about how they wear knitted items.”

The Craig-effect can be magnetic. The Sunspel Riviera polo shirt which he wore in Casino Royale, for example, became a best-seller and a staple of the style-conscious male wardrobe. Whether men will be equally as keen to fork out £795 for one of Loewe’s psychedelic patterned long-sleeved wool polo sweaters remains to be seen.

With trepidation, I set out to expand my mind and try some of the latest knitwear trends for myself. Just don’t tell my wife.

Geography teacher

Shetland wool fair isle jumper, £250, Finisterre and Cotton trousers, £340, Slowear

Usually, Daniel Craig can make anything look good. But this look from Loewe divides opinion. He has variously been described as looking like a “hacker working for Hans Gruber from Die Hard”, and “Jürgen Klopp during his student protest years”.

Patterned knitwear can be Marmite, tainted as it is by the Christmas market. I own one such festive number. It lights up when you press the nipples. It’s been gathering dust since #MeToo for obvious reasons. Now, stripes are as adventurous as I get. But patterns and textures are staging a comeback.

“We are seeing dual tones and a wider choice of palettes than the usual blues, blacks and greys,” says Hems. “Autumnal browns and greens are popular. The rule is big on patterns, big on texture, big on colour.”

I’m not sure about this Shetland wool fair isle jumper from Finisterre, until I slip it on. It’s busy but not offensively so, and paired with plain cargo trousers it looks rugged and grown up.

Hems advises minimalism to complement a patterned sweater. “Make the jumper the hero piece. Everything else should be plain to frame it, otherwise it can look too busy.”

Verdict: 4/5

Don’t be put off by the patterns. Looks better than you might think.

Sweater vest

Extrafine wool sweater vest, £189 and cord trousers, £189, both Oliver Spencer; Organic cotton mid-weight t-shirt, £40, A Day’s March (pictured left: Barry Keoghan)

The tank top has had a rebrand. It’s now called a sweater vest to make it seem cool and transatlantic. Secretly I was always a fan, remembering school uniform grey scratchy tank tops from the seventies and eighties with fond nostalgia. So when I slipped into this extrafine wool striped number from Oliver Spencer I was transported back to a time of careless innocence. I could smell the school dinners. The top was paired with cord trousers from the same brand to add to the eighties feel.

Modern versions of this classic are worn boldly, but I haven’t the youth nor the guns to brave the nothing-underneath look. Instead, a plain white t-shirt sufficed.

Hems advises pairing sleeveless knitwear with a plain semi-fitted t-shirt or a button-down Oxford shirt.

“Only younger people can get away with wearing nothing underneath,” he warns.

At £189, the vest is expensive, and although it’s made to last from quality fabric, it could be a gamble given the tank top’s chequered history. It made a brief comeback in the late nineties but didn’t stick around for long.

Verdict: 4/5

Why did we stop wearing them? Long live the tank top.

Knitted jacket

Lambswool knit jacket, £59.90, Uniqlo U, Organic cotton mid-weight t-shirt, £40, A Day’s March; Straight leg jeans, £99.50, Community Clothing (pictured left: Ryan Reynolds)

I’ve largely avoided the whole “shacket” craze. I like my garments to stay in their lanes. A shirt is a shirt, a jacket is a jacket. Start mixing them up and you venture into Ant and Dec territory, who, in my opinion, are shacket cult leaders.

So when I saw this knitted lambswool number hanging on the rail I was immediately convinced I wouldn’t like it. And it was brown, a colour my wife had warned me against.

How wrong I was. I slipped it on and the scales fell off my eyes. It didn’t need dressing up and looked classy but casual. At £59.90 from Uniqlo U it was also the cheapest item in the selection and worked effortlessly with a pair of straight leg jeans and a white t-shirt.

The trick to wearing an overshirt properly, explains Hems, is layering. “Layering is something that brands are promoting this season. You could start with a fine merino wool piece under a shirt and then wear a knitted jacket over the top of it. Layering promotes interest,” he says.

Verdict: 5/5

Great value and versatile. I’ve joined the shacket cult.

Turtleneck

Merino wool jumper, £210, John Smedley; Silk linen wool blazer, £545 and wool flannel trousers, £295, both Sunspel (pictured left: David Beckham)

First, to clear up the confusion. Turtleneck sweaters are what we in the UK used to call roll-necks in the eighties, and which we now call polo-necks, not to be confused with polo shirts. They are another Marmite knitwear item, particularly for men of a certain age who can’t help but associate them with Milk Tray chocolates.

Over the years I’ve tried them. I have a chunky knit black roll neck that I like, but it gives more of a Norwegian fisherman vibe than creepy confectionery delivery man. Slip into anything thinner and fitted and I immediately hear the phrase “all because the lady loves…”.

This £210 John Smedley was classic and understated and worked underneath a silk linen wool blazer, £545 and wool flannel trousers, £295, both Sunspel, but I just couldn’t get on with it. Maybe it was because I’m a bald man and all I could see when I looked in the mirror was a boiled egg sitting atop an egg cup.

Verdict: 2/5

Works for some, but can look outdated.

Chunky polo

Lambswool polo, £130 and tapered leg jeans, £130, both A Day’s March; Leather boots, £165, Sorel (pictured left: Jacob Elordi)

Like the shacket, the polo necked sweater is a Frankenstein’s monster made of stitched together parts, neither one thing or the other. It can veer into River Island territory. Or so I thought. And then I tried on a relaxed fit £130 ribbed lambswool sweater from A Day’s March, paired with soft touch tapered jeans and boots. The outfit was easy to wear and stylish without trying too hard.

Hems points out that for larger men, the look can cover a multitude of sins.

“The general trend in knitwear tends to be much more relaxed silhouettes but for men,” he says. But he cautions that semi-fitted looks still work well for older gentlemen.

Verdict: 3/5

No frills and casual, but the collar adds an extra dimension.

Brushed wool knit cardigan

Mohair blend cardigan, £155, Wax London; Ice cotton t-shirt, £180, Slowear; Chino trousers, £34.90, Uniqlo (pictured left: Adam Brody)

I wanted this to work and have always been a cardigan cheerleader, particularly for chunky-knit Logan Roy shawl-necked ones. With thoughts of the alpaca blend missed opportunity still fresh in mind, I put on this £155 grey mohair number from Wax London hoping to prove my wife wrong. Sadly, it wasn’t to be. I like a fitted cardigan, and this felt saggy and shapeless with the fluffy profile adding even more volume.

I looked in the mirror, and Robert Smith from The Cure stared back.

Verdict: 2/5

Don’t tell the missus, but she was right after all.