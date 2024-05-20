Triplets Who 'Beat All the Odds' Reunite with NICU Staff 18 Years Later: 'Very Grateful,' Mom Says

“I will never forget it, and I’m very, very grateful,” mom Renata Zelenchuk tells PEOPLE

Brigham and Women's Hospital Triplets Isabella, Gabriella and David Zelenchuk

It was a reunion years in the making for a Boston hospital and a group of triplets.

Gabriella, Isabella and David Zelenchuk were born prematurely at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in 2006 and ended up in the facility’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the hospital told PEOPLE in a statement. Their mother, Renata, was a registered nurse at the hospital when she gave birth.

Ahead of their high school graduation, the Zelenchuk triplets paid a visit to the hospital to meet with the NICU staff who cared for them.

“It’s been over 18 years, but that time is still fresh in my mind,” Renata tells PEOPLE in a statement. “All of the nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists — everyone took such great care of my babies. I will never forget it, and I’m very, very grateful for it.”

Brigham and Women's Hospital The college-bound Zelenchuk triplets during their recent visit to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston

When they first arrived in the world, Gabriella was born weighing 3 lbs. and 2 oz., Isabella at 2 lbs. and 4 oz. and David at 4 lbs, according to the hospital. They were discharged at different times, with Isabella spending the most time in the NICU at seven weeks.

“[There were] a lot of challenges. A lot of tears. Happy moments and sad moments,” Renata recalled to Fox affiliate WFXT about their NICU stay. "They beat all the odds."

On Wednesday, May 15, Gabriella, Isabella and David were reunited with Brigham and Women’s staff — an idea first suggested by their mom as a pre-sendoff gesture.

“They remembered where we were in the hospital," Sabrina told WFXT about the visit. "They remembered our parents holding us and coming every day to see us… We also got to see diapers NICU babies wear."

During the visit, the Zelenchuks triplets were presented with “Brigham and Women’s Hospital Alumni” t-shirts, CW affiliate WHDH reported. It was also an opportunity for them to tell nurses and doctors about their post-high school plans.

Brigham and Women's Hospital The Zelenchuk triplets, who were born prematurely in 2006, paid a visit last week to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where they spent time in a NICU as babies.

Perhaps in a nod to the help they received at the start of their lives, the trio all have their sights set on the medical field.

The hospital shares with PEOPLE that Gabriella will be attending Northeastern University on a pre-med track. Meanwhile, Isabella will attend George Washington University, majoring in biomedical engineering and minoring in public health, while David is heading to Rochester Institute of Technology on a presidential scholarship for an accelerated bachelor’s/master’s in biomedical engineering.

Brigham and Women's Hospital The Zelenchuk triplets reunite with NICU staff who helped care for them

“I want to say a special thank you to the wonderful NICU nurses,” Renata tells PEOPLE. “They take care not only of the most vulnerable and tiniest patients but also their parents."

"Being a parent of premature babies is a very frightening and emotional journey, so I want to thank them for providing a compassionate hand and a warm hug when we needed it the most," the mom adds.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jennifer Kirby-Cencarik, one of the nurses who cared for the triplets, admits that she felt nervous before their visit.

“I’m so used to handling babies and not having actual conversations with my patients, but then I met them again and they were so engaging, kind, and intelligent," she says. "I always tell families, ‘I’m never going to forget you.’ They’re not just a number here. They’re someone important to me.”



