Truff Joins the Dark Side with This Limited-Edition Darth Vader-Inspired Hot Sauce

It's Truff's hottest hot sauce yet.

Lucasfilm ltd. / TRUFF

Truff is looking to turn hot sauce fans to the Dark Side with the launch of a hot sauce inspired by the Dark Lord himself, Darth Vader.

The California-based truffle condiment brand partnered with Lucasfilm to create Dark Side Hot Sauce, a “meticulously crafted blend inspired by the menacing nature and powerful mystique of Darth Vader.”

That’s a lot for a hot sauce to live up to. According to Truff, the sauce is its hottest hot sauce yet with a “symphony of flavors that eclipses anything the brand has crafted before.”

To make the Sith Lord-worthy sauce, Truff added ghost pepper essence to its signature black winter truffle sauce. Ghost peppers are one of the hottest out there, so you might need a few Jedi mind tricks to make it through all that spice, which has a Scoville Heat Units (SHU) range of 800,000 to 1 million.

For young SHU jedis, the SHU range of a sauce represents how many times the concentration of capsaicinoids will need to be diluted before you won’t be able to taste them anymore.

For a little context, a mild pepper such as your typical bell pepper typically has a range of 50 to 2,500; while a medium one like cayenne has between 2,500 to 30,000; a hot one is at 30,000 to 100,000; and extra hot peppers such as ghost peppers and the Carolina reaper can go as high as 100,000 to well over a million.

“Truff has always merged pop culture with culinary experiences in an effort to weave unexpected narratives into our flavor creations,” Nick Ajluni, cofounder and co-CEO at Truff said in a statement announcing the collaboration. “Collaborating with Lucasfilm to incorporate elements of the legendary Star Wars saga into this product is a manifestation of this commitment, where we aim to craft more than just a hot sauce — we aim to create an immersive culinary adventure that resonates with Star Wars fans and hot sauce aficionados alike.

The 6-ounce bottle is matte black and has a cap in the shape of Lord Vader’s helmet, and is stowed inside a collectible gift box with the Star Wars logo on the front. The sauce came to be through an exclusive partnership between Truff and IGN Entertainment.

Star Wars isn’t the only brand Truff has partnered with. Previously the company has collaborated with fashion brands, as well as Clorox Company’s Hidden Valley to make a Truffle Ranch Dressing. In October of last year, the makers of Oprah’s go-to hot sauce also joined forces with Popeyes for the Spicy Truff Chicken Sandwich, which brought together the chain’s iconic menu item with a spicy mayo, infused with black winter truffle.

Fans who want to snag a bottle of Dark Side hot sauce can get one from the IGN store. Bottles of the Star Wars Dark Side Hot Sauce will cost $39.99 each. And if you get a bottle of Vader’s sauce, may the force be with you when it comes to surviving it.

Read the original article on Food & Wine.