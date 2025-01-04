Truth about products Meghan Markle uses in new Netflix show revealed

Meghan Markle made headlines earlier this week with the release of the trailer for her brand-new lifestyle documentaryWith Love, Meghan.

It has since been revealed that, despite being filmed in a sprawling Californian kitchen the programme wasn't filmed in her own glamorous Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry but instead at an ultra-luxe wedding venue just around the corner.

However, the former Suits star appears to have brought a number of items from her personal home kitchen to keep the show as authentic as possible.

One item that couldn't go unnoticed was the vibrant yellow-and-green lemon squeezer Meghan used in the trailer for the new documentary. The utensil is the same one she used in her previous Netflix show, Harry and Meghan, last year.

Meghan is using the same lemon squeezer as seen in her previous Netflix series, Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

In the earlier programme, the Duchess of Sussex used the squeezer to prepare a birthday cake for her eldest child, Prince Archie. The utensil is from Zulay Kitchen.

Another piece which appears to have been taken from Meghan's stunning Montecito home is the gorgeous white embossed bowl she used to hold chopped strawberries whilst making a delicious-looking ice cream dessert for her close friend Abigail Spencer.

The embossed bowl appears to be the same as the one seen in Meghan's American Riviera Orchard video

The bowl, named the "Adélaïde" bowl from homeware shop Astier de Villatte, was previously seen in the teaser video for her unofficially-launched lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard, last year.

Whilst other products seen in the trailer appear to be new, Meghan has certainly tried to keep the style true to what she has in her family home. One example is the chic dog bed captured in the clip.

The new dog bed is the same brand as one featured in Meghan's Montecito home (Netflix)

The Sussexes' family pooch, Guy, could be seen sleeping on the elegant "Amani" cover and cushion in "Sea" from the dog lifestyle brand Foggy Dog. Whilst this isn't the exact same dog bed fans have seen before, it is from the same brand as Guy's dog bed in Meghan's Montecito home office. That piece appeared during Meghan's 40x40 initiative in 2021.

The dog bed is from the same brand as the one Meghan showed off in her 40 x 40 video

Meghan's New Era

The trailer was shared on Meghan's brand-new Instagram account, which she launched on New Year's Day.

Captioning the video in her second post on the account, she wrote: "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

The page has already amassed 1.3 million followers after Meghan took a six-year hiatus from the social media platform.