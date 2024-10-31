This Tuscany-Inspired Seaside SoCal Mansion Just Hit the Market for $18 Million

For many years, Vinod Jivrajka has lived in the seaside neighborhood of Palos Verdes Estates, about 30 miles from downtown Los Angeles. But late last year, the cardiologist made a move inland when he doled out $34.5 million for a lavish Neoclassical-style spread in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of L.A. that starred in the Hulu mini-series The Dropout. Now he’s ready to part ways with his former residence, having placed the Tuscany-style spread atop the South Bay’s Malaga Cove neighborhood on the market for a smidge under $18 million.

The former president and CEO of AppleCare Medical Management and current chairman of Episource acquired the property in 2011 for $3 million and subsequently undertook an extensive renovation that was completed in 2017. Tucked away behind a gated driveway and a fountain-clad courtyard, the three-story stucco and terracotta-roof structure is perched amid a nearly one-acre bluff-top parcel overlooking sweeping coastline views. Inside, seven bedrooms and 10 baths are spread across almost 12,000 square feet of living space rife with hand-selected marble.

A ballroom-style room on the lower level is anchored by an opulent wet bar.

A double-height entry foyer displaying a dual wrought-iron staircase and a pair of custom-made Murano chandeliers flows to formal living and dining rooms, while the gourmet kitchen sports a large island and an accompanying breakfast room that opens to an expansive dining terrace hosting a fireplace and a grill station. Two offices can be found on the main level and in a secluded primary wing, which also comes with a fireplace, a lounge area, a private balcony, a walk-in closet, and a luxe bath equipped with a soaking tub sidled up to a glass-encased shower.

Among the property’s unexpected features is a fire pit integrated into the ocean-view pool.

Elsewhere is a ballroom-style room containing a snazzy wet bar and a wine cellar. Arched French doors lead outside, where the lushly landscaped grounds are spotlighted by a freeform pool anchored by a built-in seating area with a fire-pit, plus numerous spots ideal for alfresco lounging and entertaining. There’s also a detached three-car garage on the premises.

The listing is held by Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates and Ram Handa of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties.

Vinod Jivrajka House Palos Verdes Estates

