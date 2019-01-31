TV shows 2018: What's axed and what's renewed?

2019 is officially underway, which means it's not long till the spring, when the networks start to decide which shows live on and which get the chop.
To help keep track of all the US TV renewals and cancellations, Digital Spy's sorted you a simple guide to all the major scripted shows on the 'big five' broadcasters (that's FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC and The CW).
Be sure to bookmark this page: we'll keep on updating it throughout 2018 and into 2019 as news starts to trickle in.
Cancelled!
The Big Bang Theory – ending after 12 seasons, series finale will air in May
Code Black – cancelled in May after 3 seasons
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – renewed for fourth and final season in April, series finale will air in 2019
Criminal Minds – renewed for 15th and final season, series finale will air in 2020
Gotham – renewed for fifth and final season in May, airing now
Elementary – season 7 airs 2019
Marlon – cancelled after two seasons
Midnight, Texas – cancelled after two seasons
Reverie – cancelled after one season
Salvation – cancelled after two seasons
Take Two – cancelled in November after 1 season
Timeless – cancelled in June, a wrap-up TV movie aired December 20, 2018
Trial & Error – cancelled after two seasons
iZombie – renewed for fifth and final season in May, to premiere May 2
Jane the Virgin – renewed for fifth and final season in May, to premiere March 27
Renewed!
FBI – season 2 greenlit
God Friended Me – season 2 greenlit
The Good Place – season 4 greenlit
Magnum P.I. – season 2 greenlit
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD – season 6 airs summer 2019, with a 7th season already announced
The Neighborhood – season 2 greenlit
Will & Grace – 11th season already announced
Burden of Truth – Kristen Kreuk legal series has been renewed, will return for season 2 in summer 2019
The Outpost – fantasy series has been renewed, will return for season 2 in summer 2019
Fate to be confirmed…
The 100 – season 6 airs April 30
9-1-1
Abby's – premieres March 28
Arrow
The Blacklist
Black Lightning
Blindspot
Blue Bloods
Bob's Burgers
Bull
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Dynasty
Empire
Family Guy
For the People – season 2 premieres March 7
Fresh Off the Boat
The Gifted
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Good Girls – season 2 premieres March 3
Happy Together
Hawaii Five-0
How to Get Away With Murder
Instinct – season 2 airs early 2019
Last Man Standing
Law & Order: SVU
Legacies
Legends of Tomorrow
Life in Pieces – season 4 airs early 2019
MacGyver
Madam Secretary
Man With a Plan – season 3 premieres February 4
Manifest
Modern Family
Mom
Murphy Brown
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
New Amsterdam
The Passage
Ransom – season 3 premieres February 16
The Resident
The Rookie
Roswell, New Mexico
SEAL Team
The Simpsons
Speechless
Star
Station 19
Supergirl
Superstore
S.W.A.T.
This Is Us
Whiskey Cavalier – premieres February 27
Young Sheldon
