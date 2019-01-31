TV shows 2018: What's axed and what's renewed?

Morgan Jeffery
Photo credit: The CW / FOX / CBS

From Digital Spy

2019 is officially underway, which means it's not long till the spring, when the networks start to decide which shows live on and which get the chop.

To help keep track of all the US TV renewals and cancellations, Digital Spy's sorted you a simple guide to all the major scripted shows on the 'big five' broadcasters (that's FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC and The CW).

Be sure to bookmark this page: we'll keep on updating it throughout 2018 and into 2019 as news starts to trickle in.

Cancelled!

Photo credit: Getty Images - CBS

The Big Bang Theory – ending after 12 seasons, series finale will air in May

Code Black – cancelled in May after 3 seasons

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – renewed for fourth and final season in April, series finale will air in 2019

Criminal Minds – renewed for 15th and final season, series finale will air in 2020

Gotham – renewed for fifth and final season in May, airing now

Photo credit: Jeff Neumann - Fox

Elementary – season 7 airs 2019

Marlon – cancelled after two seasons

Midnight, Texas – cancelled after two seasons

Reverie – cancelled after one season

Salvation – cancelled after two seasons

Take Two – cancelled in November after 1 season

Timeless – cancelled in June, a wrap-up TV movie aired December 20, 2018

Trial & Error – cancelled after two seasons

iZombierenewed for fifth and final season in May, to premiere May 2

Jane the Virginrenewed for fifth and final season in May, to premiere March 27

Renewed!

Photo credit: NBC Universal

FBI season 2 greenlit

God Friended Me – season 2 greenlit

The Good Place – season 4 greenlit

Magnum P.I. – season 2 greenlit

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD – season 6 airs summer 2019, with a 7th season already announced

The Neighborhood – season 2 greenlit

Will & Grace – 11th season already announced

Burden of Truth – Kristen Kreuk legal series has been renewed, will return for season 2 in summer 2019

The Outpost – fantasy series has been renewed, will return for season 2 in summer 2019

Fate to be confirmed…

The 100 – season 6 airs April 30

9-1-1

Abby's – premieres March 28

Arrow

The Blacklist

Black Lightning

Blindspot

Blue Bloods

Bob's Burgers

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Photo credit: FOX via Getty Images

Bull

Charmed

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

The Conners

Dynasty

Empire


Photo credit: FOX

Family Guy

The Flash

For the People – season 2 premieres March 7

Fresh Off the Boat

The Gifted

The Goldbergs

The Good Doctor

Good Girls – season 2 premieres March 3

Grey's Anatomy

Photo credit: CBS

Happy Together

Hawaii Five-0

How to Get Away With Murder

Instinct – season 2 airs early 2019

Last Man Standing

Law & Order: SVU

Legacies

Legends of Tomorrow

Lethal Weapon

Photo credit: FOX

Life in Pieces – season 4 airs early 2019

MacGyver

Madam Secretary

Man With a Plan – season 3 premieres February 4

Manifest

Modern Family

Photo credit: Eric McCandless - ABC

Mom

Murphy Brown

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

New Amsterdam

The Orville

The Passage

Ransom – season 3 premieres February 16

The Resident

Riverdale

Photo credit: The CW

The Rookie

Roswell, New Mexico

SEAL Team

The Simpsons

Speechless

Star

Station 19

Supergirl

Supernatural

Photo credit: The CW

Superstore

S.W.A.T.

This Is Us

Whiskey Cavalier – premieres February 27

Young Sheldon

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)