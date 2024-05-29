Tweets About Kids At Swimming Pools That Are All Too Real

Swim season has officially arrived. That means lounging poolside with a book in one hand and a cool drink in the other — oh, wait, you have kids?

You’ll need to slather chalky child-safe sunscreen onto wriggling bodies, adjust goggle straps with your prune-like fingers, holler “Don’t run!” every three minutes and contend with the fact that you are basically marinating in children’s pee once in the pool.

Sound like fun? Put it to the comedic parents of X (formerly Twitter) to sum up the experience in 280 characters or less.

Me: I’m such a fun mom!



Also me: If you splash me one more time, I’m going to drain every last drop of water out of that pool. — Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) June 10, 2023

When you go in the pool with kids and tell them you don’t want to get your hair wet, they take that as a challenge. — SpacedMom (@copymama) August 3, 2022

At the public pool with the kids; we’ve been here for 17 minutes and 247 shouts of “Mom, watch this!” long. — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 8, 2018

If I have to adjust another kid’s goggles today I’m gonna drown myself in this kiddie pool. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 22, 2020

With summer coming, I can’t wait for family swim time where the kids try to drown me while my wife relaxes by the pool. — The Dad (@thedad) May 20, 2019

“Mom! Watch this! Mom! Mooooommm!!! Watch! Mommy! Are you watching? WATCH THIS MOM!” -my childs summer pool anthem — Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) June 22, 2020

My oldest has grown so much since his first swimming lesson, over two years ago. He recently moved up to the next level.



All this after I told him about the "pool sharks" that eat kids who give no effort.



So proud. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) January 26, 2019

Taking the kids to the community pool. This will go one of two ways: 1) They’ll want to leave within 15 minutes 2) We live there. — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) August 21, 2022

My 5yo and I were having a great time playing in the hotel’s pool when all of a sudden she hugged me super tight and said not at all quietly, “I’m not going to tell anyone that I just peed in the pool!” — Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) August 19, 2021

At the hotel pool my 6yo kept saying “No sex in the pool” and I stared at him dumbfounded until I finally realized he was pointing at my socks — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) July 22, 2021

My kids put the "P" in "Swimming Pool." — Adam (@YSylon) September 5, 2020

Just as we got into the hotel pool today my toddler exclaimed loudly “I pooped!” Turns out she hadn’t, but by the time I realized that, everyone else had gotten out and we had the pool to ourselves. Kind of a brilliant move to be honest. — Average Dad (@Average_Dad1) July 21, 2021

Decided to go to the public pool since my kids wouldn’t stop nagging me all summer about going and it wasn’t actually bad. I just wish I took the kids. — My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) September 5, 2023

6-year-old: *swims in the pool for 8 hours*



Me: Time to get out.



6: But we just got here. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 1, 2018

Swimming in a chlorine pool can be a substitute for a bath, right? Because my 2.5yo is still riding that since Friday. — Mumnipotent Ruler (@MumOfTw0) August 1, 2023

Got out of the pool a little too fast and my shorts came down a bit.



8yo: daddy I can see your bristles, you know your furry area, you know your welcome to the jungle, you know your wolf patch, you know your…



me: got it thanks. — Daddy Go Fish (@daddygofish) June 28, 2023

You think you’ve prepared for every possibility and then you wear a bathing suit that has ties to the pool with your kids — AsKateWouldHaveIt (@KateWouldHaveIt) June 30, 2018

Teach your kids not to pee in the pool but also teach them if it accidentally happens to not say anything about it. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 27, 2019

I’m sorry I missed your childhood, son, but I finally finished blowing up the pool inner tube you wanted. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 15, 2021

My summer plans include rating 17 million pool handstands “on a scale of 1-10” even though they are all pretty much 4s — The 21st Century SAHM (@21stcenturysahm) June 6, 2022

At the hotel pool my 7yo stood in front of a Whirlpool jet and when it filled his swim trunks with water I asked “WHAT’S IN YOUR PANTS?” at which point he got out of the water and showed the entire pool what was in his pants, so apparently I need a new hotel now — Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) February 23, 2024

pretending to be excited to watch my kid jump in the pool for the 10,000th time pic.twitter.com/BchVxLlfQj — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) June 25, 2021

Have kids so when you kill yourself buying, installing & maintaining a pool in your backyard for them, they can jump in for 2 whole seconds & spend the rest of the day crying that it’s “too cold” & “all your fault” — MomTransparenting (@momtransparent1) July 12, 2020

After the girls have played and splashed all over the pool, I tell them that it's fancy swim time. That means no more splashing or jumping on me. It's time to relax and swim like fancy ladies lmao — Marcy G (@BunAndLeggings) May 27, 2024

5yo: I'm not gonna get back in the pool.



Hubs: Why?!



5yo: It's wet.



H: Water is wet....



5yo: *exasperated* Yeah, and I don't want to be. — 3 Wild Rainbows (@wildrainbow2) July 17, 2021

It’s Summertime. Kids at a pool near you need you to “watch this.” — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) June 16, 2021

Pools: Who should we employ to save the lives of the children in the pool. How about...other, older children?



Everyone: Yes, this is fine. — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) June 25, 2019

5y.o: “Why is the kiddie pool always warmer than the big pool?”



Me: “It’s smaller, so the sun-“



9: “-warms all the pee inside it up faster.” — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) July 11, 2018

My girls were invited to a swim party and the mom asked for the kids to wear reef safe lotion so I dumped a bunch of goldfish in the pool so she made fucking sense. — @itssherifield (@itssherifield) July 25, 2023

Every family has that one kid who likes to just hang out at the bottom of the pool to give his mother a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/rwdkGeaB5l — Courtney Ellis 🎈 (@courtneyellis) April 4, 2024

The lifeguards made everyone step out of the kiddie pool because a live frog had jumped into it, & I’m thinking that a frog is one of the less disturbing things ending up in a kiddie pool. — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) June 29, 2018

I mistook my wife’s pads for swim diapers. Now my toddler is the laughing stock of this pool. — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) August 5, 2019

It’s almost time to lose countless hours of your life, adding to your already infinite laundry pile, by washing pool towels over and over and over every single day until you die.



I mean it’s almost summer. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) May 28, 2021

Me: don't drink that filthy pool water



Also me: you don't need a bath you just went swimming — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) August 25, 2021

Just adjusted the goggles of a rival dad’s kid at the pool and finally got them just right. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 1, 2022

5-year-old: Are there sharks in the pool?



Me: No. Never.



5: Why not?



Me: The chlorine kills them.



It's Dad Science. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 10, 2019

Should I be concerned that when 6 throws her diving toys into the pool, she chants “Drown! Drown! Drown!” ?? — Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) August 11, 2022

Toddlers. Because someone needs to drink all that chlorinated pool water. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) February 12, 2018

Find me someone more helpless than a parent who is fully clothed with a kid who refuses to get out of the pool — I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 5, 2022

