Two Fort Worth hotels make Michelin Guide’s list of best in U.S.; one is ‘exceptional’

A Fort Worth luxury hotel that combines lavish Western decor with elegant fine art has been named one of only 86 hotels in the U.S. ranked as “exceptional” or “extraordinary” by the Paris-based Michelin Guide.

The Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, is one of only three hotels in Texas rated “two keys” on a scale of three, meaning it is defined by Guide reviewers as “exceptional.”

The Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection, also made the Michelin list. It was among more than 200 hotels and 17 in Texas rated “one key.”

The Bowie House, 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd., is described by reviewers as “the city’s most extraordinary luxury hotel” that “might be the most stylish building in Fort Worth.”

The western-style bar in a room laden with elegant furniture and art at the Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in Fort Worth.

Reviewers noted the cowhide armchairs in the lobby mixed with upscale contemporary art and Texas food in the restaurant, Bricks & Horses.

The hotel is one of nine on the list operating under the California-based Auberge Resorts brand, along with the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin.

Founded by Hall of Fame cutting horse rider Jo Ellard, the four-story Bowie House features 88 studio rooms, 12 lofts and six suites, including a signature suite that spans 2,250 square feet.

Rooms start at $450-$800 per night.

The Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection hotel is near the Cultural District in Fort Worth.

The Drover, 200 Mule Alley Drive, is an anchor in the Stockyards’ Mule Alley development.

Michelin reviewers wrote: “In most cases we take care to tell you how modern this city is, but Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards district is a well-preserved monument to the cattle-driving industry, and the inspiration for Hotel Drover, a hotel that seeks a balance between Old West character and contemporary boutique-hotel style.”

The Guide noted the backyard pool, hot tub, lounge space and outdoor games. Restaurants include the upscale 97 West.

Rooms range from about $550-$900 per night.

The Guide will release its first list of “star” Texas restaurants this fall.

