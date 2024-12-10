The two words that inspired mum’s 13st weight loss

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump promised in September he had “concepts of a plan” to deal with health care. Three months and a successful election later, that’s still all he has. Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that he had “concepts of a plan that would be better” than Obamacare, though he offered few specifics on what they would look like. Instead, he tried to take credit for the law’s resilience. “We have the biggest health care companies looking at it,” Trump said in the interview released Sun