The two words that inspired mum’s 13st weight loss
Ali Ridgely, 52, was inspired to kickstart her incredible weight loss journey after seeing the words ‘morbidly obese’ on her medical records.
Credit: SWNS
The 52-year-old reality star said she's spent "almost every dollar" trying to find the cause of her health issues.
Wake up and pay attention to these red flags — even if you don’t snore.
Health officials at a St. Petersburg elementary school are investigating the death of kindergarten teacher Katherine Pennington
According to recent data from Public Health Ontario, there are a rising number of cases for both walking pneumonia and whooping cough. CBC’s Shannon Martin speaks to Jeffrey Pernica, a pediatric infectious disease physician at McMaster Children's Hospital to learn more.
"I pay $400/ month for insurance, and they wouldn’t cover a life-saving medication."
Mia DeCamilla told a Buffalo news station after the incident that she doesn't plan on going back to the stadium
During her cancer treatment, Vanessa Percoco felt forced to choose between paying to feel better or making rent.Percoco, 33, of Laval, Que., worked in special education and had just started on a short contract working with Grade 3 students with special needs. A diagnosis of advanced colorectal cancer in 2022 put those plans on hold.During more than two years of treatment, which included surgery to remove part of the colon as well as 12 rounds of chemotherapy, Percoco paid more than $4,000 out of
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour ended on Sunday after 149 shows – and the musician could be at risk of ill health, caution doctors
Donald Trump promised in September he had “concepts of a plan” to deal with health care. Three months and a successful election later, that’s still all he has. Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that he had “concepts of a plan that would be better” than Obamacare, though he offered few specifics on what they would look like. Instead, he tried to take credit for the law’s resilience. “We have the biggest health care companies looking at it,” Trump said in the interview released Sun
President-elect Donald Trump hasn't taken office yet but he's been busy laying out his proposed cabinet choices, some of which are turning heads. Find Out: How President-Elect Trump's Win Could Impact...
Drinking sweetened beverages can increase cardiovascular disease risk, but occasionally savoring sugary refreshments doesn't have the same effect, a new study has found.
Toronto's Michael Garron Hospital is celebrating the grand opening of its new paediatric facility. The Child and Youth Centre is home to more than 20 clinics, including one that's midwife led. CBC’s Britnei Bilhete has the details.
A University of Saskatchewan research team is recruiting people to eat cannabis gummies and then use a state-of-the-art driving simulator. The study is designed to test impairment from THC edibles.
Eighty percent of women in menopause suffer from night sweats and hot flashes – and traditionally hormone therapy is the only on-label treatment available to them. But as Sarah Ryan explains in Health Matters, there’s a new prescription that’s been approved that will make treatment accessible to a wider range of women.
A new Canadian Cancer Society report shows out-of-pocket costs are estimated to reach almost $33K dollars in a cancer patient's lifetime. While the health-care system covers hospital costs including chemotherapy and radiation, patients still pay for some prescription drugs and travel expenses. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Dec. 9, 2024.
People with substance use disorder across the country are not getting a formal say in how most of the approximately $50 billion in opioid lawsuit settlement money is being used to stem the crisis, a new analysis found.
While the occasional treat is great, there are some types of food and drink that simply aren't worth it.
It can be overwhelming — scary, even — to sift through all of the diet advice online these days. And some of it is misinformation. Dr. Joss Reimer, president of the Canadian Medical Association, and registered dietician Ken Mulloch joined CBC Radio's Blue Sky to offer tips on how to make sense of it all.
Exercise scientists break down proper power walking form, tips to get the most cardiorespiratory benefits out of the exercise, and more.
Dr. Fraser Mackay says a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, about access to primary and emergency health care, lines up with what he's experiencing in N.B emergency rooms.