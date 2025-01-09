Uber Giving Out Free Month of Rides for Teens Who Fail Their Driver's Test

Uber is helping to take off some of the pressure teens and parents experience following failed driver's exams

Uber is offering parents a break from chauffeuring teens to their various activities.

Teens who recently failed their driver’s test can sign up to receive a free month of rides from Uber through their Uber Teen Accounts, the company announced on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Taking a driver’s test is an exciting time in any young person’s life. It often represents the freedom they’ll receive to come and go as they please to see friends and travel to social events. However, with this test can come a lot of pressure.

Uber is looking to take some of that pressure off of students who recently took the test and didn’t pass, as well as their parents with busy schedules.

Free rides can be unlocked by downloading the car-scheduling service app or by visiting their website. Teens will be prompted to fill out a questionnaire through the app inquiring about their recent driver’s test. They will need to provide information regarding the areas missed on the test and the reasons.

Teen accounts are authorized for people ages 13-17 with consent from a legal guardian. When parents add a teen account to their family profile they receive alerts whenever their child requests a ride and can simultaneously follow their ride from pick-up to drop-off.

Uber provides teens new to the app with safety onboarding education so they know the safety features available to them while using the app.

During November's election both Uber and Lyft offered discounted rides to voters traveling to the polls. Uber stated in a press release prior to Nov. 5, that transportation access “shouldn’t be a barrier for any eligible citizen to vote.”

Riders looking to claim Uber’s Election Day discount during the 2024 election, could find a “Go Vote” button on the app’s home screen. They were prompted to enter their home address which allowed the app to locate their closest polling location. Voters were then able to request a ride to that location, and it was added as the destination.

Uber’s Election Day offer began at 4 a.m. and ended at 11:59 p.m., in riders’ local time. Additionally, Uber featured a special American flag-wrapped logo on all UberX icons on Election Day to remind citizens to vote and offered 25% off on election night UberEats orders.

*Free month of rides. 6 rides, max $20/ride. Terms apply. Expires the earlier of 3/31/2025 or until all offers have been redeemed.

