These $20 Amazon slippers look almost identical to this celebrity-loved pair
Amazon reviewers call these cozy slippers "incredibly soft" and "perfect" for fall and winter.
Is it right to say UGG Boots are making a comeback when, really, they never went away? Beloved by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner and Sarah Jessica Parker (yes, even Carrie Bradshaw owns a pair of UGGs!), the famous sheepskin boots are a must-have for fall/winter 2023.
However, if you're not keen on spending hundreds on a real-deal pair of UGGs, Amazon shoppers can find a near-identical pair of the brand's Disquette slippers for just $20.
The original:
UGG's Disquette slippers are available in three colours: Chestnut, black and charcoal.
The look for less:
Save 18 per cent on these "Amazon's Choice" slippers.
Amazon's NewYouDirect Slippers: What are they?
These "Amazon's Choice" unisex slippers offer a comfortable plush fleece lining, supportive memory foam cushion and an anti-slip rubber sole. The shoes are sturdy enough for indoor and outdoor wear and come in five colours: Brown (pictured), pink, grey, tan and coffee.
What Amazon reviewers say
With over 1,900 reviews and a 4.2-star rating singing their praises, Amazon shoppers give the slippers top marks for comfort and style and dub them the "perfect winter must-have." =
They're "so comfy," writes one shopper. "I don't know how I lived without them."
These slippers are "incredibly soft," says another reviewer. They keep your feet "extra warm and comfortable."
A third Amazon user says the shoes are "great for winter" and promises they're "super comfortable."
While the slippers have collected over 1,200 five-star reviews, some note they offer "zero support" and question their durability.
They "look great" but "[wear] out quickly," writes one shopper.
The "stitching came apart from the sole very quickly," says another.
How they differ
The classic UGG Disquette slipper is crafted from the brand's signature sheepskin and suede, making it durable for outdoor wear. The Disquette has a suede upper, sheepskin collar, lining and insole, and an EVA outsole.
Comparatively, Amazon's NewYouDirect Slippers are made from plush synthetic fibres.
Which should you buy?
If your bottom line comes down to price, Amazon's NewYouDirect Slipper is the clear winner. On sale for $20, reviewers say the wallet-friendly shoes are "incredibly soft" and "so comfy." However, if you're looking to invest in a pair that will last you for years to come, the classic UGG Disquette is the better option. Crafted from genuine sheepskin and suede, UGG reviewers call them "by far the best slippers [they] own."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
