Your Ultimate 2025 Virgo Horoscope, as Predicted by a Celebrity Astrologer

Things are looking up, Virgo! One of the most important years of your life is upon you.

Virgo is the sixth sign on the zodiac wheel, falling between Leo and Libra. Its season spans Aug. 22 to Sept. 22 in 2025 and is symbolized by the maiden.

While 2025 is sure to bring many exciting moments your way, celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas says it's especially supposed to amp up around the very end of winter. "You are set to begin a many-year-long cycle where you change your identity, purpose and life direction," he puts forth.

You may be ready to emerge into a new phase of life while turning the page to a "new chapter" filled with "new relationships," he says. "While the onset of the year will surely make you especially reflective and encourage you to lie low, you could still see happy progress in your career."

As for the second half of 2025, prepare for your heart to bloom! According to Thomas, it could bring "blessings" and "good fortunes" down upon you like "showers of gold." He adds, "This will be a fortunate time to live life to the fullest."



Read on for the ultimate Virgo 2025 horoscope!



Virgo's Career & Finances Horoscope in 2025

Prepare for "one of the best years in your professional life" you’ve had in nearly a decade, says Thomas. "This fortune and favor smiles upon you for the first half of the year."

During this time, expect potential to be granted opportunities that allow you to "climb higher" in your career — or perhaps, change direction if the job you have isn't for you. Expect open doors, awards and celebrations in the second half of the year, predicts Thomas.

"A shift around assets or large money matters may happen in the late winter," he says. "You'll also find that you’re dramatically being pushed in new directions professionally, stepping out of your comfort zone from the middle of summer until mid-autumn... follow the wave."

Virgo's Love & Relationships Horoscope in 2025

You’ve been facing karmic lessons in relationships in recent years, Virgo. "This continues for years to come," Thomas makes known.

You may find that healthy unions are growing stronger, perhaps through long-term promises like getting engaged or signing contracts. "Unhealthy connections are fading in the dust," he puts forth.

"You could certainly experience destined moments around relationships," Thomas continues, particularly calling out birthday season as a period of time this could occur.



Virgo's Friendships & Family Horoscope in 2025

Expect the second half of the year to be festive, social, and celebratory. This vibe will be felt as you "connect with many friends and groups," Thomas says.

"Joining communities will open up your life in beautiful ways. This is the dawning of a whole new period of joy with friendships, which will echo into the year ahead," he says.

"As for family connections, the holidays at the end of the year will be filled with hustle and bustle," Thomas adds, but says they could bring "some confusion or tension if people aren’t communicating well with one another."

Virgo's Health & Wellness Horoscope in 2025

Mind your well-being, Virgo! "Be particularly careful in your health all year," says Thomas. "You have a heightened potential for fatigue, burn out or illness if you are not taking care of yourself."



Important Dates and Good Luck for Virgo in 2025

Lucky months: March and September

Lucky day: Wednesday

Lucky numbers: 5, 6 and 2



